See First Look of ‘Percy Jackson & the Olympians’ Cast in Costume on Set (PHOTO)

Happy birthday to Percy Jackson, and a very happy day to the Percy Jackson fandom! To celebrate the beloved fictional character’s birthday on Thursday, August 18, Disney+ shared the first photo of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast on set in Canada. The photo shows the main trio, Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover.
‘SEAL Team’ Operates Without [Spoiler] in Season 6 Trailer (VIDEO)

Is SEAL Team about to lose another of its own when it returns for Season 6? The trailer makes it look like one of Bravo might not survive following the Season 5 cliffhanger in which they were ambushed. Paramount+, in announcing that the military drama will premiere its sixth season...
‘Selena + Chef’ Season 4 Filmed at ‘Hannah Montana’ House

Selena Gomez heads back to her old stomping ground in the fourth season of her HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, as she returns to a familiar house in Malibu. According to People, the new season was filmed at a Malibu beach house, where Gomez stayed for the summer with her family and friends. But it’s not just any Malibu beach house — it’s the same home featured on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana, the popular Miley Cyrus-fronted series in which Gomez made a number of guest appearances. Previous seasons were filmed at Gomez’s Los Angeles home.
Yvette Nicole Brown Talks the ‘Pressure’ of Playing ‘The $100,000 Pyramid’

“I fidget when the pressure gets to be too much,” admits one of The $100,000 Pyramid‘s August 21 celebrity guests, Yvette Nicole Brown. “So if you see me squirming, I’m stressing! I really want the contestants to win!” The actress (above left, with partner Amy Semelsberger) tries to keep her cool versus comedian Pete Holmes, while Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris and comic Jo Koy also battle.
‘The Voice’ Season 22: Charlie Puth, Jimmie Allen & More Named as Battle Advisors

The Voice has set the Battle Advisors for its 22nd season, premiering on Monday, September 19 on NBC. When the musical competition returns, a new group of vocalists from across the country will be competing. Camila Cabello has joined returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani and host Carson Daly. And when the singers reach the battle rounds, after the teams are set, celebrity advisors come in.
‘The Decameron’: Netflix Orders New Sexy Soapy Period Drama

If you can’t get enough of soapy dramas after binging two seasons of Bridgerton already, you won’t have to switch apps soon. Netflix has ordered another period soap drama to series. The streaming service has announced it has ordered The Decameron, from creator and showrunner Kathleen Jordan and...
‘The View’ Edges Out ‘Dr. Phil,’ ‘Live’ to Top Daytime Talk Show Ratings

The View is the talk of daytime according to recent ratings reports as ABC‘s talk show tops the 2021-2022 season. According to Variety, the series is the most-watched daytime talk show across network and syndication, ranking at number one. Its 1.7 rating beat out all other network and syndicated talk shows, tying with Dr. Phil in households and averaging an audience of 2.4111 million viewers for the season, based on numbers from Nielsen.
‘The Great American Baking Show’: Ellie Kemper & Zach Cherry to Host US Series

The Great American Baking Show is coming to The Roku Channel with Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Office) and Zach Cherry (Severance) on board to host and The Great British Bake-Off stars Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (above) set to judge. The series is a U.S. adaptation of the hit British series The Great British Bake-Off, which currently lives on Netflix but is a product of Love Productions. It’s also known as The Great British Baking Show.
Annie Murphy & Salma Hayek in Talks to Join ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6

Netflix‘s dystopian series Black Mirror continues to build its star-studded cast for the upcoming sixth season, with Salma Hayek (30 Rock) and Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) the latest stars in talks to join Charlie Brooker‘s anthology drama. As reported by Variety, Hayek and Murphy are set to...
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Bosses on Why Those Characters Had to Die

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 finale.]. Though it looked like all the major villains of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin would all make it through the season alive, that changed in the final scenes — and it had to end that way, according to co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring.
Rory Culkin to Star in ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6

The cast continues to expand for the upcoming sixth season of Netflix‘s Black Mirror, as Under the Banner of Heaven star Rory Culkin is set to join the dystopian anthology series. As reported by Deadline, Culkin has signed up to appear in an episode of Charlie Brooker‘s dark drama,...
‘Sprung’: Garret Dillahunt & Martha Plimpton on Why ‘Raising Hope’ Fans Will Like Their New Series

A 26-year prison sentence over marijuana and the COVID pandemic might not sound like the right backdrop for a sitcom. Still, Greg Garcia (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) found them to be the perfect elements to bring together for his new program, Sprung. The Amazon Freevee comedy tells the tale of former inmate Jack (Garret Dillahunt) who gets released from his state co-ed prison early and is determined to use his newfound time for good while leading a band of misfits trying to survive in today’s world.
‘Kiddie Kai’ Delves Into Competitive World of Kids Karate in First Look (VIDEO)

Forget about Cobra Kai! Discovery+ is taking a deep dive into the competitive world of kids’ karate in their new series Kiddie Kai. Set to premiere Tuesday, September 6, Kiddie Kai focuses on the southeastern region of the United States, a hot spot for martial arts and known as The Blackbelt Byway. It seems like there is a dojo on nearly every corner, and these facilities are welcoming kids of all backgrounds to train and become blackbelts.
HBO Max Axing 36 Titles, Including 20 Originals

The changes continue at Warner Bros. Discovery as it has been reported that HBO Max will remove 36 titles, including 20 originals, from streaming as early as this week. According to Variety, the decision was made due to the upcoming merger of the HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services. The company is looking to streamline its services in addition to cutting costs. HBO Max has dropped several titles over the past few weeks, including several Warner Bros. movies and HBO TV shows such as Camping, Vinyl, Mrs. Fletcher, and Run.
