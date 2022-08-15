ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

uiw.edu

Newest Cardinal Families Welcomed During Move-In Days

UIW welcomed new students to campus on Thursday during first-year student move-in day. Throughout the day, we met several students and their families. Below, see why these incoming students are excited to finally be at the Nest, and learn why their families are happy their Cardinal found the perfect school for them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
uiw.edu

Brainpower Connection Schools Gather to Kick Off Academic Year

The UIW Brainpower Connection schools gathered in the McCombs Center Rosenberg Sky Room on Tuesday, Aug. 9, for the annual Brainpower Presentation and Social. During the event, participants heard words of wisdom from presenter Sr. Mary Fagan of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate. Sr. Mary is a longtime teacher at the Healy Murphy Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
uiw.edu

Feik School of Pharmacy Celebrates White Coat Ceremony

The UIW Feik School of Pharmacy (FSOP) held its annual White Coat Ceremony on Friday, Aug. 12 in the McCombs Center Rosenberg Sky Room. Seven hundred attendees, including students, families, UIW administrators, and FSOP alumni, faculty, staff and special guests gathered to celebrate the Class of 2026. “It’s an exciting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
uiw.edu

Dreeben Faculty Member, Students to be Published by Springer Publishing

Dr. Lisa Brown, assistant professor in Adult Education in the UIW Dreeben School of Education, along with Organizational Leadership and Evaluation Ph.D. candidates Pam McCray and Jeff Neal, recently presented at the Learning Ideas Conference held at Columbus University. Their article, “Creating Affective Collaborative Adult Teams and Groups Guided by Spiral Dynamic Theory,” will be published as a book/eBook in the Springer Publishing series "Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
uiw.edu

Triathlon Team Finds Success in Marble Falls Competition

The UIW triathlon team, comprised of 11 students, faculty, staff and alumni, competed in the Marble Falls Triathlon on July 31. Eight members of the UIW team earned medals in their age group. “I have been competing in triathlons since 1996,” said Director of Sports and Wellness Scott LeBlanc, who...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

