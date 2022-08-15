ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
uiw.edu

Newest Cardinal Families Welcomed During Move-In Days

UIW welcomed new students to campus on Thursday during first-year student move-in day. Throughout the day, we met several students and their families. Below, see why these incoming students are excited to finally be at the Nest, and learn why their families are happy their Cardinal found the perfect school for them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
uiw.edu

Feik School of Pharmacy Celebrates White Coat Ceremony

The UIW Feik School of Pharmacy (FSOP) held its annual White Coat Ceremony on Friday, Aug. 12 in the McCombs Center Rosenberg Sky Room. Seven hundred attendees, including students, families, UIW administrators, and FSOP alumni, faculty, staff and special guests gathered to celebrate the Class of 2026. “It’s an exciting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
uiw.edu

Dreeben Faculty Member, Students to be Published by Springer Publishing

Dr. Lisa Brown, assistant professor in Adult Education in the UIW Dreeben School of Education, along with Organizational Leadership and Evaluation Ph.D. candidates Pam McCray and Jeff Neal, recently presented at the Learning Ideas Conference held at Columbus University. Their article, “Creating Affective Collaborative Adult Teams and Groups Guided by Spiral Dynamic Theory,” will be published as a book/eBook in the Springer Publishing series "Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
uiw.edu

Brainpower Connection Schools Gather to Kick Off Academic Year

The UIW Brainpower Connection schools gathered in the McCombs Center Rosenberg Sky Room on Tuesday, Aug. 9, for the annual Brainpower Presentation and Social. During the event, participants heard words of wisdom from presenter Sr. Mary Fagan of the Sisters of the Holy Spirit and Mary Immaculate. Sr. Mary is a longtime teacher at the Healy Murphy Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Job schemes triple in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Army veteran from San Antonio Stephanie Bennett was looking to use the skills she developed in the military for a civilian job. “My background is in logistics,” she said. She thought it would be a great fit when a trucking company contacted her about...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Texas Border, Kyle Rittenhouse Selfie: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

As it turns out, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that the Biden administration has an open-border policy may not hold water. This week's top-read Current story covered a New York Times' analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, which showed that apprehensions of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year already outnumbered the total for the entirety of the previous fiscal year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Mathematics#Sociology#Nursing Research#Orphans#College#Health Administration#St Louis University#Spohn Health System#Institutional Advancement#Sponsored Ministries
dewittcountytoday.com

Bishop Emeritus John W. Yanta

Bishop Emeritus John W. Yanta, of the Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Diocese of Amarillo, died peacefully at his home in San Antonio on Aug, 6. He was 90 years old and still active as Chairman of the Board and President of the Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria Foundation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
sanantoniothingstodo.com

SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY

Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Today marks registration deadline for Pop-Up Food Distribution event

(Seguin) – Families needing some help filling up their cupboards are reminded to sign-up today for this weekend’s Pop-Up Food Distribution Event. This month’s distribution is being hosted by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center. Elaine Bennett of GRMC, says families and individuals have until 4 p.m. Friday to...
SEGUIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Will the Friedrich project finally move forward?

SAN ANTONIO — Some of the parents at the IDEA Carver school are fed up with the danger posed by the old, abandoned Friedrich complex next to the school on East Commerce. After a decomposing body was found in the building Thursday, there is a renewed push for demolition - an action that was promised a long time ago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area charter school districts

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released grades this week for each school district and campus across the state, and that includes the charter districts in the area. Seven charter school districts in Bexar County received an A rating out of a total of 25 here. The same number received a Not Rated score, or a D or F, meaning they received a score of less than 70.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy