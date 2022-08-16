Read full article on original website
kafe.com
New Owners Rebrand Lynden Senior Living Community
LYNDEN, Wash.- A senior living community in Lynden has new names and new ownership. CarePartners Senior Living has acquired Lynden Manor and given its two facilities distinct names. Its 115 assisted-living units are now known as “Vineyard Park,” while the 28 memory care units are now “Cottage Lane at Lynden...
kafe.com
Ferndale Block Party kicks off this Saturday
FERNDALE, Wash. – If you’re looking for something free and fun to do this Saturday, August 20th, head on up to Ferndale. The Ferndale Block Party kicks off at Fringe Brewing at noon. There will be food trucks on site, activities for the whole family, and live music...
kafe.com
Arizona woman arrested for stabbing outside NWW Fair in Lynden
LYNDEN, Wash. – A woman from Arizona is in jail for stabbing someone outside the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 13th. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater says 35-year-old Saralyn Lepchenske pulled out a switchblade during an argument at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Kok Road.
kafe.com
Blood donations needed as supplies dwindle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – There’s an urgent need for blood donors right now. Bloodworks Northwest says there’s a shortage of all types of blood and donations are needed to stabilize the supply. People with the universal blood Type-O are especially needed. Appointments are necessary and can be made...
kafe.com
Local leaders working on deal to send inmates to Snohomish County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County leaders are exploring alternate options for housing criminals. The Whatcom County Council voted 6-1 to approve a $1.2 million agreement with Snohomish County during their August 9th meeting. The deal would allow corrections officials to send up to 45 inmates to the Snohomish County...
kafe.com
Bellingham man arrested for trying to blackmail ex-girlfriend
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man is charged with trying to blackmail a former girlfriend. Everson Police Chief Daniel MacPhee says the woman reported that she had been in a relationship with Cratezz Graves but recently broke it off. He didn’t take the break-up well and informed her that...
kafe.com
Red Flag warning in place for North Cascades
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued another Red Flag Warning for the North and Central Cascades. It says hot, dry, unstable conditions will increase the danger of wildfire. An excessive heat advisory is also in place with temperatures forecast in the 80’s and 90’s over...
kafe.com
Diesel clean-up near San Juan Island stalls as ship sinks deeper
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – The task of off-loading fuel from a fishing boat that sank off San Juan Island on Saturday, August 13th, is now a bit more complicated. The Coast Guard reports divers were about to seal vents to prepare for pumping fuel from the boat when it was found to have sunk deeper.
kafe.com
Convicted felon arrested again, caught with loaded gun on Bakerview Road
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A man with over a dozen felony convictions is back behind bars after being caught with a loaded gun. Court documents state that Washington State Patrol troopers pulled over a car on Bakerview Road on August 5th after the car failed to signal. While speaking to...
