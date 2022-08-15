A drone has hit Russia’s navy headquarters in Crimea, the latest in a string of setbacks for Moscow in the region over the course of its war in Ukraine.The incident took place within the heavily fortified Black Sea fleet base in Sevastopol on Saturday morning. The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) was shot down, officials in the Russian-controlled area say, and fell onto the roof of a building. The resulting fire sent huge plumes of smoke into the air. Within hours, large traffic jams were reported on roads out of Sevastopol, which is the largest city on the Crimean peninsula...

MILITARY ・ 49 MINUTES AGO