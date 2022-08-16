Read full article on original website
Bellingham man arrested for trying to blackmail ex-girlfriend
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man is charged with trying to blackmail a former girlfriend. Everson Police Chief Daniel MacPhee says the woman reported that she had been in a relationship with Cratezz Graves but recently broke it off. He didn’t take the break-up well and informed her that...
Crews close Badger Road in Lynden after semi crash
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden road is back open after a semi crash forced it to close on Thursday, August 18th. Washington State Trooper Jacob Kennett said that the semi rolled over on Badger Road near Trapline Road around 6 p.m. The crash initially closed off the westbound lane,...
Whatcom County man contracts severe illness caused by ticks
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A Whatcom County man is recovering after contracting a severe illness caused by ticks. The Washington State Department of Health said that the man in his 80s was hospitalized with anaplasmosis after working in rural Mason County earlier this month. It’s not the first time...
Some Whatcom County beaches open for shellfish harvesting
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Whatcom County Health officials have given the green light for recreational shellfish harvesting on some local beaches. Recent sample testing in the county’s northern beaches has determined that levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning have lowered to a safe level. Recreational harvesting is now allowed...
Ferndale Block Party kicks off this Saturday
FERNDALE, Wash. – If you’re looking for something free and fun to do this Saturday, August 20th, head on up to Ferndale. The Ferndale Block Party kicks off at Fringe Brewing at noon. There will be food trucks on site, activities for the whole family, and live music...
Northern Lights visible in Washington state this week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – No guarantees but you may be able to glimpse the Northern Lights in our region this week. NOAA says the effects of a geo-magnetic storm on the Sun are reaching Earth over the next few days. That could drive the aurora borealis as far south...
Crews continue recovery, clean-up work near San Juan Island
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – The Coast Guard and other agencies continue the recovery of a sunken fishing boat off the west coast of San Juan Island. They’ve been monitoring a diesel fuel sheen that appeared just after the Aleutian Isle sank Saturday afternoon, but no sheen was visible on Wednesday, August 17th.
Washington state sees strong jobs growth in July
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Our state’s economy continued to add jobs while the unemployment rate hit an all-time low in July. The Washington State Employment Security Department reports employers added 6,600 jobs last month, bringing the total of new jobs over the past year to almost 162,000. Strong job...
