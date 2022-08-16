Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
WANE-TV
FW highlights local freight company’s major investment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — ABF Freight System Inc., a local freight company located in Fort Wayne, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the company’s new $4.8 million facility. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division to celebrate the...
WANE-TV
2 waste companies bid for Fort Wayne’s bulk collection contract; City to ‘evaluate’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has received two bids for its the new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. Details of the bids were not released. Currently,...
cutoday.info
Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
Your News Local
Salamonie Lake’s Preschool offers “M is for Migrating Monarchs” Sept 15
ANDREWS, IN- Preschool-age children and their adults are invited to Salamonie Preschool’s “M is for Migrating Monarchs” on Sept. 15. Learn about Monarchs and their amazing journey. Children ages 2 – 5 and their adults are welcome to attend the class from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at...
indianapolismonthly.com
Fortville Gives Small-Town Charm With Big-City Amenities
INDULGE As if the berry puff pastries, cookie cakes, boozy macarons, apple fritters the size of your head, and maple syrup–waffle doughnuts weren’t enticing enough. Housed in a former Fortville auto repair shop, Sunrise Bakery delights with displays of vintage toys and Lionel trains. 101 W. Broadway St., 317-485-7574.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
WANE-TV
Portion of Wallen Road to close for 1 week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Wallen Road west of Lima Road will be closed for a week for roadway improvements, the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department announced. Wallen Road will be closed to through traffic from Lima Road to Rummel Avenue beginning Monday. Traffic Engineering said...
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
Times-Union Newspaper
Developer To Donate Property To Town Of Syracuse
SYRACUSE – The agenda at Tuesday’s Syracuse Town Council meeting was focused on properties and the news that a developer in town wants to give the town property was a welcomed surprise. Myron Schwartz, one of the developers of Ridgestone Development, which is developing the old elementary school...
Your News Local
S.R. 218 to close for culvert replacement
MIAMI COUNTY, IN – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 218 between Bunker Hill and Walton. Crews will replace a culvert between Warhawk Avenue and W 600 S. Work is scheduled to begin on or after August 23, with work expected to wrap up by the end of September. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
WANE-TV
Sidewalk project to impact Rothman Road traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sidewalk project will force lane restrictions on Rothman Road for two weeks. The city of Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department said there will be intermittent lane restrictions on Rothman Road between St. Joe Road and Maplecrest Road beginning Monday. Crews will complete a...
indianapublicradio.org
Muncie mayor says study recommends east side hotel
Muncie’s mayor says the first draft of a feasibility study supports building a hotel on Muncie’s east side. Mayor Dan Ridenour has been championing several economic development initiatives, including an east side hotel, since taking office in 2020. On Thursday, he told the Muncie Redevelopment Commission that a preliminary study recommends at least one hotel on that side of Muncie.
indyschild.com
This beautiful 90-acre park is one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks
Cool Creek Park offers a wide variety of features and activities that have made it one of Hamilton County’s most popular parks. This beautiful 90-acre park is a great place for the entire family to enjoy all year. The park offers four miles of wooded trails perfect for hiking and walking. Plus an amazing nature center with fun programs for kids, families and adults scheduled all year long.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
WANE-TV
Where GasBuddy thinks Fort Wayne gas prices will go next
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After weeks of decline, Fort Wayne gas prices shot up around 10 cents to $3.99 this week for a gallon of regular unleaded. Patrick De Haan, head of Petroleum Analysis at Gas Buddy, it could be worse. “That [increase] was in response to about...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control stops feline adoptions amid virus outbreak
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control has suspended the adoption and intake of adolescent cats and kittens due to a recent outbreak of a highly contagious viral disease. The shelter said Thursday that it was working to contain and decontaminate amid an outbreak of...
wfft.com
wbaa.org
Ask the Mayor: Frankfort’s Judy Sheets discusses city’s move to automated trash pickup
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor: Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets discusses the city’s expected move towards automated trash pickup - and how it could help free up city employees. Plus, an update on construction of the aquatic center and the success of the city’s farmers market.
