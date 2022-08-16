ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the past 25 years, school segregation has remained relatively consistent

Little has changed with school segregation across the U.S. over the past 25 years, according to Segregation Index data. While the population has diversified, especially with the increase of Hispanic students, racial divisions were felt somewhat equally across districts, said Owens. For integration to occur nationwide, Owens says, predominantly white schools must become less white. But as federal courts have grown significantly less liberal in the last few decades, change at the national level seems less and less likely.

"When bussing for instance was proposed as a possible remedy [to segregation], that was a different time," said Taylor. "Since then you've had federal judges and Supreme Court judges, the majority of whom have been appointed by [Presidents] Reagan, Bush, and Trump."

Meanwhile, at the local and state levels, there's been a lacking political appetite to take on the issue, especially among politicians and school board members seeking re-election.

"A lot of it has to do with negative feelings about their kids going to school with Black students," Taylor said. "But they also don't want resources taken out of their children's schools and put into other schools."

