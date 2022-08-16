Where segregation is happening

There are more than 13,000 public school districts in the United States. And while some readers may think of segregation as a relic of the Jim Crow South, a surprising number of the most segregated areas in the country these days are located on the East Coast and in the Midwest. That's because the Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawed legal segregation, which was mostly happening in the South. This did not encompass places with de facto segregation, such as redlined neighborhoods in major cities that were not overtly racially exclusive.

This isn't to say segregation doesn't still exist in the South. In 2010, the U.S. Justice Department found the Walthall County School District in Tylertown, Mississippi, had policies that resulted in "significant racial segregation among students."

Another reason for the disparity is the way school districts are organized in Southern and Northern states. In the South, districts are comprised of counties, which are generally larger and have more diverse populations than the smaller municipalities of the Northeast. A lot of school segregation is due to divisions between districts, with children of different races going to different districts based on the city or town they live in.

"Any [legal] remedy of segregation has to be confined to the district that has been found guilty," said Steven Taylor, an associate professor in the department of government at the School of Public Affairs at American University. "If there's a segregated school within a county, you have a large area where you can desegregate the schools, unlike in the Northeast."