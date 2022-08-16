Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kidnapping Suspect Returned From Costa Rica Appears in Missoula
36-year-old Jacob Strong appeared in Missoula Federal Court on Friday morning to face charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after he and his mother, Candace Bright, were indicted on a warrant that was issued in September 2021 for kidnapping Strong’s four-year-old son from his custodial mother. We spoke...
Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine
On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him
On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
Woman Arrested After People Heard Gunshots on the Clark Fork River
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman
On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
Safe Kids Missoula Warns About Child Deaths in Hot Cars
After four children died in hot cars in just one week in three states and the District of Columbia, we reached out to Safe Kids Missoula and the Foundation for Community Health for advice on how to protect children in western Montana from a similar fate. Kevi Berger is the...
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Dave Roemer, a University of Montana Alumnus, Can’t Wait to Explore Glacier National Park As Its New Superintendent.
MISSOULA – Glacier National Park is known as the Crown of the Continent, and standing along the shoreline of Lake McDonald on a warm July afternoon, it's easy to see why. Everything from the crystal-clear water to the still snow-capped rocky peaks glistens under the sun. Trees and vegetation are still a verdant jewel tone, due in part to the late rain and snow that has kept Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun Road shut to traffic well into the peak tourism season. It’s one million acres of some of the best views and wildlife spotting Montana has to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
More Information About the Attempted Kidnapping at the Missoula Fair
On August 12, 2022, while on patrol duty at the Western Montana County Fair, Missoula Police Department officers were flagged by a complainant. The complainant advised there was a male sitting at a picnic table behind their booth being disorderly, yelling profanity, and making customers uncomfortable. Officers contacted the male...
Missoula Man Gets Caught Smoking Fentanyl in His Dad’s Driveway
On August 14, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to a residence on Marie Drive for a report of the complainant’s son using drugs in his driveway. When the deputy arrived, he observed a car in a driveway with the driver’s door open. A male,...
Man Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Gas Explosion in Lolo
One man is in St. Patrick Hospital with severe burns over half his body after a gas explosion that occurred in Lolo late Monday night. Mike Bowman, Battalion Chief with Missoula Rural Fire reported that crews were dispatched to a residence on Manor Boulevard near Lolo for a crawl space on fire with one person still trapped inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$200,000 In Stolen Property Recovered from Accused Burglars
Over $200,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered by Missoula County Sheriff’s Detectives, allegedly taken by two men taken into custody on August 3 after residents who were out of town reported a burglary via video at their home. We spoke to Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information...
UM Makes Sure Campus Construction Won’t Affect Tailgating
As fall approaches and the University of Montana prepares for the new school year, Grizzly football fans are all wondering if there will be room for parking and tailgating at home football games. KGVO News spoke to Dave Kuntz, Director of Strategic Communications at UM who began the conversation by...
Missoula Mayor John Engen Passes Away After Battling Pancreatic Cancer
On Monday, August 15, the City of Missoula announced that five-term mayor John Engen passed away after suffering from pancreatic cancer. Engen, 57, was born and raised in Missoula, went to Whittier Grade School, and graduated from Hellgate High School. He attended the University of Montana, where he received a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
City Opens Applications to be Missoula’s Mayor Until Election
Following the death of Missoula Mayor John Engen, the city has put into effect the mechanism wherein a new mayor will be chosen. We spoke with City of Missoula Clerk Marti Rehbein who said the application process is now open for any Missoula citizen who wants to apply for the position.
Mayor John Engen ‘He Transitioned This Town Into a City’
Tributes to the late Missoula Mayor John Engen are coming from near and far, with kind words from former Montana Governor Steve Bullock and Montana Senator Jon Tester, however, the most poignant compliments came from close to home. Gwen Jones, President of the Missoula City Council and who for a...
Missoula Gas Prices Lag Behind the Nation in Getting Below $4
With all the press coverage that prices for regular unleaded gas are closing in on the $4 level, Missoula gas stations stay mired with prices averaging $4.30 per gallon. We reached out to Gas Buddy analyst Patrick DeHaan who explained why Montana is lagging behind in the falling prices. “There's...
Missoula Man Arrested for His 8th DUI, His BAC Was .293
On August 7, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a 911 call reporting a drunk driver. The caller reported that a male had shown up at his residence, slurring words, and asking how to get to Frenchtown. The caller wrote down the male’s license plate number and called law enforcement.
Man Hits Man With a Hammer at Missoula’s Authorized Camp Site
On August 3, 2022, a Missoula Police Department Officer responded to a reported assault at the Authorized Camp Site on Clark Fork Lane. The officer located the alleged victim who was laying on the ground near the entrance to the campsite. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers responded...
K96 FM
Shelby, MT
481
Followers
2K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k96fm.com
Comments / 0