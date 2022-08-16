ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scholz Denounces Russian Repression on 2nd Anniversary of Navalny Poisoning

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has praised jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on the second anniversary of his attempted poisoning and denounced Russia's clampdown on freedom of speech. In a video message on Saturday, Scholz said he had spoken with Navalny while he was recovering in hospital...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Chief Vows 'Escalation' if Lebanon Does Not Get Maritime Rights

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah said on Friday the outcome of nuclear talks in Vienna would have no impact on maritime talks aimed at delineating Lebanon's border with Israel. "Whether a nuclear deal with Iran is signed or not, if the U.S. mediator does...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

At Least 12 Killed in Somalia Hotel Siege, Hostages Held

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -At least 12 people have been killed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu after al Qaeda-linked militants attacked a hotel, seizing hostages that authorities were battling to free nearly 20 hours later, an intelligence officer said on Saturday. The attackers blasted their way into the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Mexico Arrests Former Top Prosecutor in 2014 Missing Students Case

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican officials on Friday made the first high-level arrest in the notorious 2014 disappearance of 43 students, accusing a former top prosecutor of crimes in one of Mexico's worst human rights abuses that current officials have called a state crime. Former Attorney General Jesus Murillo was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Turkey and Israel Move on From Years of Tension

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and Israel said on Wednesday they will reappoint respective ambassadors more than four years after they were called back, marking another milestone after months of a steady improvement in relations. Here is a timeline of events before the appointments:. January 2009 - Turkey's then-Prime Minister Tayyip...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Bombing at Kabul Mosque Kills 10, Including Prominent Cleric

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers on Wednesday killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 27, an eyewitness and police said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Taliban Leader Says Foreign Engagement Will Be in Line With Sharia

PESHAWAR/KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban will deal with the international community in line with sharia law, the supreme leader of the hardline Islamist group said, according to a copy of his speech shared by the information ministry on Friday. Yet to be formally recognised as a government by any foreign...
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.S. to Give Czechs Eight Attack, Utility Helicopters

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The United States will give the Czech Republic eight Bell military helicopters for free, the U.S. embassy in Prague said, in what the Czech defence minister said was recognition of the NATO country's aid to Ukraine. The Czechs are looking at speeding up the modernisation of their...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

UK: Russia Bombarding Kharkiv to Keep Ukraine From Using Forces Elsewhere

(Reuters) - Russia is keeping up steady bombardment of the northeastern Kharkiv front to tie down Ukrainian forces and prevent them from being used for counter-attacks in other regions, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. Kharkiv, some 15 km (9 miles) from Russian front lines, has been consistently shelled since...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

NATO Says It Is Ready to Step up Forces if Serbia-Kosovo Tensions Escalate

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO will increase its peacekeeping force in Kosovo if there is an escalation of tensions with neighbouring Serbia, the alliance's chief said on Wednesday, on the eve of EU-facilitated talks between the estranged western Balkan neighbours. "We have now a significant mission, a military presence in Kosovo close...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian NGOs, UN Criticises 'Arbitrary' Move

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel closed seven Palestinian organisations it accuses of channelling aid to militant groups on Thursday, drawing condemnation from the United Nations, which said the closures appeared "totally arbitrary". Security forces raided offices of the non-governmental groups in the West Bank, confiscating computers and equipment before sealing off...
MIDDLE EAST

