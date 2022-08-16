Read full article on original website
WIFR
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
New Illinois BBQ Joint Might Have The Best Brisket You’ll Ever Have
On the evening before writing this article I tried what was arguably the best barbecue I've ever had. If you know me, have read enough of my articles, or listened to my radio show, you know I'm a foodie to the max. I have tried some of "the best" burgers around the 815 (based on opinions) and have been underwhelmed by a few of them. I'll always give an honest review. For this experience, I went to a new spot on its opening night, which is not my norm.
100fmrockford.com
‘There’s going to be lots of Baked Wings’: New Loves Park restaurant has big expansion goals
LOVES PARK — A business that was born out of the pandemic as a “ghost restaurant” — the nickname given to delivery and curbside-service only enterprises — is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar establishment. Baked Wings‘ new restaurant at 6290 E. Riverside Blvd. won’t...
Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
Construction crews accidentally set Rockford business on fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford business was accidentally set on fire Friday as construction crews were working on the roof. According to the Rockford Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Heartwood Creations, at 225 12th Street, around 10:46 a.m. for a reported fire. Authorities said the cause was due to accidental ignition of […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers And Police Helicopter Working A Scene, Near A Local Business
Several Officers And Police Helicopter Working A Scene, Near A Local Business. Initial reports are saying several police officers,. Including the police helicopter are working a scene at/near the Walgeens on S Alpine. Unconfirmed reports said that there may have been a robbery nearby. Officials have not yet released any...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility Limiting Items
ROCKFORD, Ill. – Due to a fire at the Illinois EPA’s waste processing facility, certain items temporarily will not be accepted at the City’s Household Hazardous Waste collection facility. Effective immediately, and until further notice, Rockford’s Household Hazardous Waste facility can only accept the following items:
Northern Lights possibly visible in Rockford Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Lights could possibly be seen in the Rockford area Wednesday night. Clouds will continue to decrease in the evening as geomagnetic storm levels increase, according to the National Weather Service. The Kp index, a scale used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances, will be at its maximum between 10 […]
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
positivelynaperville.com
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
