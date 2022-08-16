ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Illinois Bakery Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary With Free Bundtlets

If you've never had a Bundt cake before, you're 100% missing out on some delicious desserts in the Stateline. I remember when Nothing Bundt Cakes first came to my hometown of Rockford. My mom told me we had to go get a bunch of Bundt cakes and I had absolutely no idea what that meant! After indulging in my first bite of one, I was hooked. The light, creamy, fluffy cake is literally soooooo good!
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

New Illinois BBQ Joint Might Have The Best Brisket You’ll Ever Have

On the evening before writing this article I tried what was arguably the best barbecue I've ever had. If you know me, have read enough of my articles, or listened to my radio show, you know I'm a foodie to the max. I have tried some of "the best" burgers around the 815 (based on opinions) and have been underwhelmed by a few of them. I'll always give an honest review. For this experience, I went to a new spot on its opening night, which is not my norm.
BYRON, IL
97ZOK

Five of The Most Overrated Pizza Chains in Illinois

Oh for the love of pizza, which pizza chain is your favorite? That's a tough one, and I'm not even sure how to answer that. We have so many great local pizza places in the Rockford area. So let's flip the question, which of the pizza chain restaurants are overrated?...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Does This Popular Local Bakery Have The Best Donuts In Rockford?

Since I've been writing a ton about food lately, we need to address the best part of dinner... the dessert, of course!. I've talked about pizza, guac, queso, tacos, and burgers recently. What I haven't had you help me debate about were donuts. I know we all gravitate toward a certain donut when we get the craving. I always go for a filled long john or a custard filled donut. Why? They're filling and actually satisfy your taste buds! So, I decided to go on the hunt to find the BEST donuts in the Rockford and surrounding areas.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer

Summer turning into fall is my favorite time of the year, with good vibes for sun-worshippers and exciting new colors for inspiring leaf-peeping road trips. 5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer. You have time available on your calendar and you're itching to take a quick trip...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Caledonia winery to close, selling off its grapes

CALEDONIA, Ill. (WTVO) — The McEachran Homestead Winery has announced it will close, 18 months after the passing of owner Herbert Greenlee in 2020. “We have made a tough decision. Due to both the external factors of simply living and doing business today, and the internal factors of our four families’ priorities forcing us to […]
CALEDONIA, IL
1440 WROK

One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks

This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
BATAVIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Northern Lights possibly visible in Rockford Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Northern Lights could possibly be seen in the Rockford area Wednesday night. Clouds will continue to decrease in the evening as geomagnetic storm levels increase, according to the National Weather Service. The Kp index, a scale used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic disturbances, will be at its maximum between 10 […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
DEKALB, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone

“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
