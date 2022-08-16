ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Tottenham also interested in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah — report

Not that we are strangers to deals with rivals, as David Luiz and Willian’s moves to Arsenal certainly come to mind when we think of it. However we are at our best when we try not to help opposition strengthen, which would be the case if we allow Tottenham to join the Trevoh Chalobah ‘race’ — as per a report from the London Evening Standard.
SB Nation

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves: Kane’s 250th career goal powers Spurs to win

After a tough draw at Stamford Bridge last week, Tottenham Hotspur returned home to face a Wolves side that gave them some trouble last season. It was something of an unconvincing performance, especially in the first half, but Tottenham dug deep and improved in the second 45. Harry Kane became...
SB Nation

Inglethorpe Signs New Contract

Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
SB Nation

Chelsea injury list grows to four as Tuchel looks for consistency, quality depth

Adding the literal injury to the insult that was last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Bridge against Tottenham was N’Golo Kanté’s hamstring, which remains a serious concern that is likely to rule him out for weeks, if not months. While we still don’t have an official prognosis (and probably won’t because it’s not a thing in pro football for whatever reason), we probably won’t see Kanté back until October at the earliest, after the international break.
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Naby Keita, Bobby Firmino Available for Manchester United

Liverpool has been plagued with injuries at the start of the new season, and morale has been understandably not at the highest ahead of Monday’s Northwestern Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. But Jurgen Klopp provided some welcome news in his press conference. Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are...
The Independent

Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Gunners unchanged

Follow live updates as Bournemouth host an Arsenal side looking to extend their winning start to the Premier League season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners made it two wins out of two at home to Leicester City last weekend as Gabriel Jesus scored his goals for the club in a 4-2 victory. It left Arsenal and Manchester City as the only teams with 100 per cent records heading into the weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side thrashing Bournemouth 4-0. Scott Parker’s team will be looking for response as they return to the south coast and the scene of their opening victory...
SB Nation

Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Interested In Midfielder Sander Berge

As the end of the summer transfer window nears, the rumor mongers are out in full force, attempting to link any and all midfielders to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly denied any and all interest in a midfielder, but doesn’t stop the rumor mongers. Liverpool, as always, is good for clicks.
SB Nation

Telegraph: Real Madrid could target Hojbjerg as Casemiro replacement

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve had a transfer rumor of a club bigger than Tottenham Hotspur trying to poach one of its players. But that may be what’s happening. According to Jason Burt in the Telegraph (£), Real Madrid may target Spurs’ Danish central midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to replace Casemiro, who is now bound for Manchester United.
BBC

'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
SB Nation

Manchester United Sign Casemiro

Manchester United has announced that the club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro. The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical. Casemiro has played over 500 professional games, including 63 at the international level for his...
