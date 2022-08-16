Read full article on original website
Kids Under 17 Will Need A Contract To Use Warrensburg Community Center
Over the past couple of years, at least a few times a year there have been reports on Facebook or in Warrensburg relevant Facebook groups about unruly, inconsiderate, teens and tweens using or hanging out at the Warrensburg Community Center. Now, Warrensburg Parks and Recreation is attempting to rectify the problem.
Sedalia Parks Scarecrow Decoration Contest Is Back
Last year, the Sedalia Parks and Recreation decided to try a new contest. Basically you just had to put up and decorate a scarecrow in your yard. I know it's not Spooky Time quite yet, but the Parks and Rec have announced they're bringing it back so you can start your planning and scheming now.
800 FFA Members Help ‘Feed Missouri Kids’ at Mo State Fair
The Lowel Mohler Building was a beehive of activity Tuesday morning as about 800 FFA members converged on the facility to take part in “Feeding Missouri's Kids.”. The project began in 2017, and this year around 150,000 packaged meals were picked up & distributed by area food banks. This...
SFCC to offer Microsoft Excel Level I and II training Sept. 20
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce will offer beginner and intermediate Microsoft Excel workforce training sessions on Sept. 20 in Fielding Technical Center on the Sedalia campus. Registration will close Sept. 13. The Microsoft Excel I beginner session will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Level I...
How You Can Help Feed Pets of the Homeless In Sedalia
The Pettis County Community Partnership is helping Feeding Pets of the Homeless celebrate their 13th Annual Give a Dog a Bone week by collecting donations at their office between 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM CDT all this week. Today is the first day I've heard of Feeding Pets of the...
Have You Met Our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen? Meet Elsie
Opening Day of the Missouri State Fair is in the books. From my time there, it looked like a big success. And congratulations are in order. One of the opening day events was the crowning of our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. A northeast Missouri native has earned the title.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 19, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 11th Street in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim also stated the suspect broke multiple items of hers, with a total value of $1,050.00. In addition, the suspect also damaged the residence they reside in together. The suspect was not located. A request for the charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Property Damage in the 1st Degree has been submitted to the prosecutor.
Check Out This Fabulous Restaurant Two Hours From Sedalia
If your idea of dining out is to experience an excellent meal, not just to eat a good-tasting meal then you need to check out this restaurant in St. James, just two hours from Sedalia. Sybill's Saint James Restaurant opened in May 2006 without any promotion in a modern Southern...
Jump, Catch Big Air, and Have Family Fun in Columbia
One of the things that always comes up when we talk about what Sedalia needs are places for family activities. While I don't know of any businesses coming to fit that bill in Sedalia, that doesn't mean you can't load the family in the car and head to Columbia to jump, catch some big air, and enjoy a day out with your family at Sky Zone Trampoline Park.
Your College Kid Might Want To Take These Four Classes, Whatever Their Major
We're getting close to the Missouri State Fair, and for people who live and work in Sedalia, that means school is also drawing near.Obviously some schools are already back in session. But a lot of schools in West Central Missouri in particular, will be going back to sessions in a couple of weeks.
Farmers Almanac For 2023 Predicts Cold Winter. Are You Happy Or Sad?
Are you familiar with the Farmers' Almanac? If you are not, it is an annual American periodical that has been in continuous publication since 1818. Published by Geiger of Lewiston, Maine, the Farmers' Almanac provides long-range weather predictions for both the U.S. and Canada. The 2023 edition has been released...
WILS, SFD Driver Recognized by Sedalia Council
Monday night's City Council meeting began with a proclamation and a promotion. Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson read a proclamation conferencing WILS (West Central Independent Living Solutions). The proclamation recognized the 25th anniversary of WILS. According to WILS statistics, 51 percent of the staff at WILS have some type of disability....
SPD Accepting Apps For Citizen’s Police Academy
The Sedalia Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2022 Citizen's Police Academy. If you are interested in attending, you must complete the Citizen's Police Academy application and return it to the Police Department at 300 W. 3rd Street. You must complete the form in its entirety. Applications may...
