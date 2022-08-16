Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Huge Recall for Drinks and Pretzel Buns: King's Hawaiian, Oatly, Premier Protein and More
Some drinks made by Lyons Magnus, a food and beverage manufacturer, were recalled within the last couple of weeks. A variety of plant milks, protein shakes and coffee drinks sold by different brands have been pulled from store shelves. On Tuesday, the company expanded the recall to include more products in an update posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Red Lentil Penne with Cauliflower, Broccoli and Italian Umami Butter
This red lentil pasta dish is infused with vegetables and umami, ready for the most discerning palate. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and season with salt. Cook the pasta for half the recommended time. Toss with a bit of olive oil and place onto a sheet tray to cool down.
The Daily South
What Can I Substitute for Eggs?
So you've run out of eggs. There's no time to go to the grocery store. Now what?. Or maybe you need to make a dessert for someone with an egg allergy, or a vegan baked good for a potluck. There are a lot of reasons why you might need a substitute for eggs while baking, but not all replacements are created equal.
Bring broccoli slaw to life with variations that include fruit, nuts and chicken
As summer salads go, a coleslaw is one of those all-around go-to salads. These cold salads are perfect for backyard cookouts and potlucks. A traditional coleslaw is made with shredded cabbage (sometimes a mix of green and red) with the addition of shredded carrots and other vegetables, but there are many variations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chickpea Rotini with Chicken and Mushroom Ragout
1/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, diced. This protein-packed version of an Italian classic has savory hints of flavor from pan roasted mushrooms and truffle oil. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile in a large skillet sauté the shallot in olive oil for 2 minutes.
How to Soften Cream Cheese 3 Ways
Whether you’re making a homemade cheesecake or a bowl of tangy cream cheese frosting, it’s important that the cream cheese is soft before starting to get a perfectly smooth texture. If cream cheese is blended while it’s cold, the finished dish will have a lumpy, curdled look. No one wants that!
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chicken Carbonara with Peas, Applewood Smoked Bacon tossed with Chickpea Rotini in Lyonnaise sauce
1.5 lbs applewood smoked bacon, cut in strips (lardons) This recipe was created by Kevin Paul from UMASS. Cook the pasta in salted water for 7-8 minutes. Reserve pasta water and keep cooked pasta warm. Cook chicken breast to 165F and set aside. Render Bacon on medium heat. When bacon...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Red Lentil Penne with Mushroom Cream Sauce
Earthy, crunchy, smoky and smooth: this dish gives you all the textures to complement the beautiful red penne. For the mushroom sauce, combine the chicken stock, mushroom cream, mushroom base and alfredo sauce together and stir well. Set aside in the fridge for later use. Bring a large pot of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
restaurantbusinessonline.com
“Impossible” Vegan Florentine
Heat a rondo, begin to render out the Impossible meat in the blended oil, and break it up with a wooden spoon as it cooks. Add the garlic and cook for 10 minutes. Deglaze the pan with 8 ounces of the water from the pasta pot, then add the mayo and spinach. Cook for 10 more minutes.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill finds success in service
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has quietly emerged as one of the country’s fastest-growing small restaurant chains in recent years, in part by offering a higher level of service at a time when many customers are focused on takeout. The chain menus classic Mediterranean cuisine like Gyros, Lamb Souvlaki...
Butter Garlic Chicken
Butter garlic chicken is one of the most flavorful recipes in Indian cuisine. You can have it as an appetizer or as a main dish with rice. The preparation is so easy and with only a few ingredients. Unlike other recipes we’re not going to add a lot of masala into it. You can adjust it to your own taste for spices. The combination of garlic & butter gives you an excellent aromatic smell which makes you want to eat more & more for sure.
Simplistic sugar-free peaches and cream cake topping
Sugar-free peaches and cream/ basic sugar-free white cake/Gin Lee. Simplistic sugar-free peaches and cream cake topping. This article is the second part of my homemade basic sugar-free white cake article. So, if you haven't read that article yet, you might want to head over to read it, prior to reading this article. In this article I will be walking you through how I make my peaches and cream topping for that particular cake recipe.
Epicurious
Easy Chinese Bakery–Style Whipped Cream Cake
Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours and 45 minutes, plus cooling. Fruit-topped whipped cream cakes from Chinese bakeries have a special place in my heart. These fluffy, tender cakes decorated with whipped cream and fruit were a staple of family celebrations when I was growing up: We ate them at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. I have memories of slicing into birthday cakes with my mom, using the dinky plastic serrated knife that the bakery provided, and clamoring for the mango balls that would sit on top of the cake.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
On pumpkin spice, plant-based meat and Milk Bar
Pumpkin spice season comes earlier every year. Why?. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive features RB Senior Editor Pat Cobe, who joins me to talk about what’s on the menu at fast-food chains. We speak first about the recent news that Taco Bell...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
How cold coffee is heating up the menu at Caribou
Caribou Coffee is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and menu innovation has shifted from hot drinks to cold in the years since. Gretchen Hashemi-Rad, beverage category manager for the 400-plus chain, says sales of cold coffee and other icy beverages outpace hot coffees and teas—especially among younger consumers and even in the winter.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Colorado’s tough labor market hurts Good Times Restaurants
Inflationary pressures continued to hurt Good Times Restaurant last quarter. The Colorado-based company, which operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, saw profits saw a profit decrease in its third fiscal quarter despite high sales. The company is attributing the profit loss to inflation.
The Daily South
Buttery Apple-Almond Cake
Everyone loves an impressive looking cake that is secretly very easy to make. This is one of those cakes. Simply combine the dry ingredients, whisk the eggs with the sugar and other remaining ingredients, then combine the two. Fold in some apples and arrange the rest on top, and all there's left to do is bake it. A dusting of powdered sugar is the finishing touch, although serving it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream isn't a bad idea either.
recipesgram.com
2-Ingredient Moist Chocolate Cake
This delicious moist chocolate cake is the best chocolate baking dessert in its category! Simple and easy, you can prepare this treat anytime because you need only 2 ingredients to get a well moist, wonderfully prepared chocolate cake. Follow the cooking tips and surprise your family and friends with this amazing chocolate cake. Try the recipe:
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Demand soars for Chicago’s Italian beef sandwich, thanks to ‘The Bear’
This summer has been a very busy one for Joe Buonavolanto III and his family. They’ve been operating the Chicago-based Buona Italian Beef for three generations and sales have not only boomed at the chain’s 26 locations, “there’s been a huge surge in Shop and Ship,” he said.
Bon Appétit
Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
Comments / 0