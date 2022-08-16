ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local sea center working to save endangered sea animals in Santa Barbara

By Patricia Martellotti
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Sea Center on Stearns Wharf is trying to save several endangered sea animals.

One of them is the white abalone.

The Sea Center is part of a breeding program with a few other aquariums in the state.

Crews at the Sea Center are trying to help increase the population of this sea snail again.

The white abalone is native to the area.

This interactive marine education facility highlights the beauty and biodiversity of the Santa Barbara Channel.

The Sea Center is hoping more volunteers will join the sea crew to help make a difference in saving ocean life.

Volunteers will promote ocean conservation, gain valuable skills in science communication and enjoy advanced learning and training opportunities.

For more information and to apply online visit sbnature.org/volunteer or contact scvolunteer@sbnature2.org or 805-962-2526 ext. 104.211. The Sea Center is open daily 10:00 AM–5:00 PM

