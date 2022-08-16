ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Nelson Smokes Weed on Set of Dolly Parton's Upcoming Christmas Movie

Willie Nelson is on-set for the filming of Dolly Parton's upcoming Christmas movie, and the legendary musician was recently seen smoking weed alongside the Queen of Country Music. In photos shared on Twitter, Nelson and Parton can be seen riding around in a motor cart of some kind, with Shotgun Willie shown holding what appears to be a joint. Notably, Parton also appears to possibly be holding the joint in one of the photos, but it is unclear.
Billy Ray Cyrus’ Mother, Ruth Ann Casto, Has Died

Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the death of his mother, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto. The country music artist announced the sad news over the weekend, calling his late mother the “definition of love." "My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it,” the "Achy Breaky Heart"...
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?

Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]

Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
Reba McEntire Celebrates 45th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album

It has been 45 years since Reba McEntire broke into the country genre with her self-titled debut record. The 11-track collection propelled the Oklahoma native into the spotlight in 1977, and she hasn’t stepped out since. To celebrate the career milestone, the legend jumped on social media Monday (Aug....
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]

Cole Swindell's nostalgic "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" features a familiar face: The "Heads Carolina" singer herself, Jo Dee Messina. Directed by Spidey Smith and filmed in Downtown Nashville, the high-energy video visually tells the story of the song, which is a play off of Messina's 1996 single, "Heads Carolina." In Swindell's version, a man walks into a bar on karaoke night and instantly falls for a woman singing the hit Messina tune.
Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and More to Guest Star on New FOX Series, ‘Monarch’

Shania Twain is coming to your television soon. Country music and television have gone together well for a long time, and FOX is capitalizing on the concept with a new series. Monarch stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel. It’s about the “reigning family in country music,” and Sarandon is the queen. The series will regularly invite guest apearances from real-life country icons. Shania Twain isn’t the only star set to make a guest appearance. The show will also see guest spots from the likes of Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town.
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

