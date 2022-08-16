Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Popculture
Willie Nelson Smokes Weed on Set of Dolly Parton's Upcoming Christmas Movie
Willie Nelson is on-set for the filming of Dolly Parton's upcoming Christmas movie, and the legendary musician was recently seen smoking weed alongside the Queen of Country Music. In photos shared on Twitter, Nelson and Parton can be seen riding around in a motor cart of some kind, with Shotgun Willie shown holding what appears to be a joint. Notably, Parton also appears to possibly be holding the joint in one of the photos, but it is unclear.
Billy Ray Cyrus’ Mother, Ruth Ann Casto, Has Died
Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the death of his mother, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto. The country music artist announced the sad news over the weekend, calling his late mother the “definition of love." "My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it,” the "Achy Breaky Heart"...
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?
Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
Watch Waylon Jennings Hilariously Imitate Willie Nelson’s Part In “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys”
When you think of the all time greats in the country music genre, Waylon Jennings will forever be on the top of the list. A pioneer in the Outlaw Country movement (even if he thought the term was stupid), talk about a guy who did things his way unapologetically, and put out some of the greatest pure country music the genre has ever seen.
Loretta Lynn Has Nothing But Good Things To Say About Alan Jackson’s Latest Album
In an interview earlier this year, 90-year-old country music legend Loretta Lynn expressed her feeling that the country genre was “dead,” but it seems she’s had a change of heart thanks largely to the release of Alan Jackson’s most recent album, Where Have You Gone. Through...
Reba McEntire Confesses She Forgets the Words to Her Most Famous Songs ‘All the Time’
When you’re Reba McEntire and you have 24 No. 1 songs to remember, you’re bound to forget some of the lyrics from time to time.
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
WATCH: Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Ride Golf Cart Through Dollywood
Since its opening in 1961 under a different name, Dollywood has attracted millions upon millions of visitors for its concerts, crafts, and thrill rides. Both Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton enjoyed a ride on the premises, but it was not a rollercoaster; rather, the two road a golf cart together.
Shania Twain, Little Big Town and More Country Music Heavy Hitters to Guest Star in ‘Monarch’
Country music legends Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride will guest star in Fox’s upcoming musical drama “Monarch,” which features Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and multiplatinum country star Trace Adkins as country music royalty looking to defend their legacy. The special appearances will...
Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]
Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
CMT
Reba McEntire Celebrates 45th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album
It has been 45 years since Reba McEntire broke into the country genre with her self-titled debut record. The 11-track collection propelled the Oklahoma native into the spotlight in 1977, and she hasn’t stepped out since. To celebrate the career milestone, the legend jumped on social media Monday (Aug....
Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina Star in Fun-Filled ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Video [Watch]
Cole Swindell's nostalgic "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" features a familiar face: The "Heads Carolina" singer herself, Jo Dee Messina. Directed by Spidey Smith and filmed in Downtown Nashville, the high-energy video visually tells the story of the song, which is a play off of Messina's 1996 single, "Heads Carolina." In Swindell's version, a man walks into a bar on karaoke night and instantly falls for a woman singing the hit Messina tune.
Brandi Carlile, Parker McCollum + More Coming to ‘Austin City Limits’ Season 48
Legendary performance series Austin City Limits is set to return this fall for its 48th season. Beginning Oct. 1, artists will once again grace the ACL stage, kicking off with a performance from Brandi Carlile. It'll be Carlile's third appearance on the show, and backed by a nine-piece band, she's...
How Olivia Newton-John Played a Part in Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s Love Story
Keith Urban says that having grown up in Australia, it felt like Olivia Newton-John was a part of his life forever. He doesn't just describe the late singer and actor as a superstar. "I would say more iconic," Urban shares. In those days, he certainly had no idea what role...
Shania Twain, Martina McBride, and More to Guest Star on New FOX Series, ‘Monarch’
Shania Twain is coming to your television soon. Country music and television have gone together well for a long time, and FOX is capitalizing on the concept with a new series. Monarch stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel. It’s about the “reigning family in country music,” and Sarandon is the queen. The series will regularly invite guest apearances from real-life country icons. Shania Twain isn’t the only star set to make a guest appearance. The show will also see guest spots from the likes of Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and Little Big Town.
Billboard
Kane Brown’s ‘Like I Love Country Music’ Is Tops in Country Airplay
Kane Brown‘s “Like I Love Country Music” becomes his eighth No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, as it rises to the top of the tally dated Aug. 20. In the week ending Aug. 14, the song increased by 6% to 25.5 million audience impressions, according to Luminate.
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
