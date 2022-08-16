ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges

LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment for Stabbings of Unhoused New Yorkers

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of TREVON MURPHY, 40, for stabbing two unhoused individuals over the course of several days in July, including one fatally, who were sleeping on benches outside. MURPHY is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with one count of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Assault in the First Degree. [1]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities

A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School.Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a report of a male victim who was shot at 5:51 a.m. on Monday. Navarro was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not arrested any suspect involved in this homicide and are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.
CHINO HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Victim sucker punched by homeless man in Hollywood speaks out

LOS ANGELES - A man who was "clocked" by a homeless man while eating lunch at a Hollywood restaurant earlier this week is speaking out, hoping the man who hit him will be sent to jail. Richard Schlesinger was eating lunch when shocking security video shows a man approach him,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead

One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal

Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

