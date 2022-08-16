Read full article on original website
South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges
LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
Former LAPD Officer Sentenced To 2 Years' Probation For 2020 Assault
Frank Hernandez was caught on bystander video repeatedly hitting a man during an attempted arrest in 2020.
Former L.A. City Councilman Mitch Englander fined $80k for violating gift laws
Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander was fined nearly $80,000 by the city’s Ethics Commission on Wednesday for violating city gift laws.
Feds arrest 28 suspects in South Los Angeles gang takedown
Authorities have arrested 28 people linked to a South Los Angeles street gang Thursday on suspicion of federal racketeering, narcotics, extortion and firearms offenses.
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment for Stabbings of Unhoused New Yorkers
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the indictment of TREVON MURPHY, 40, for stabbing two unhoused individuals over the course of several days in July, including one fatally, who were sleeping on benches outside. MURPHY is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with one count of Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Assault in the First Degree. [1]
Man fatally shot in Chino Hills identified by authorities
A man who was fatally shot Monday morning has been identified. Remy Navarro, who was 38-years-old, was located by authorities Monday morning in a breezeway near the 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, which is down the street from Chino Hills High School.Sheriffs Deputies located Navarro after receiving a report of a male victim who was shot at 5:51 a.m. on Monday. Navarro was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not arrested any suspect involved in this homicide and are asking anyone with information related to this crime to call the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908.
Raids, Indictments Lead to 28 Arrests Targeting South LA Street Gang
Twenty-eight alleged members and associates of a South Los Angeles street gang were arrested Thursday in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force.
Death Sentences Lowered to Life Without Parole for Two Men at DA's Request
In a written ruling, Superior Court Judge William Ryan vacated the death sentences of James N. Blair and Anderson Hawthorne Jr. and ordered the two to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.
California physician who fraudulently billed insurers $600M gets 10 years in prison
Randy Rosen, MD, a former anesthesiologist in Beverly Hills, Calif., has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing nearly $38 million through an insurance fraud scheme that paid patients at sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary testing and surgeries. On Aug. 12, Mr. Rosen, 59, pleaded guilty...
VIDEO: Flash mob vandalizes, loots 7-Eleven store following street takeover in Harbor Gateway
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department released new video and sought the public's help with identifying the people seen on video looting and vandalizing a 7-Eleven store following a street takeover in the Harbor Gateway area earlier this week. LAPD officials said that on the night of Aug....
Shooting near Beverly Hills steakhouse leaves 1 man hospitalized, police say
The shooting happened late Monday night on North Canon Drive in front of Nusr-Et Steakhouse Beverly Hills next to Spago.
Street Vendor Receives Generous Donations After His Fruit Stand Was Vandalized
A fruit vendor whose stand was vandalized and destroyed got the help he needed to get back on his feet Wednesday. After our story aired on NBC4 and our sister station, Telemundo 52, several viewers reached out, including two strangers who each donated $1,000 to Jonathan Alvarez Marquez. "I sat...
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…Settlement Reached in Suit Against Torrance Unified Over Attack on Girl
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…The Torrance Unified School District has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle a suit brought by a girl who was sexually assaulted on an elementary school playground in 2019 by a registered sex offender who walked onto campus unchecked. The Los Angeles Superior...
Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight
LOS ANGELES - A 71-year-old woman in the Beverly Grove area was zip-tied in her home, pistol-whipped, and robbed during broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. UPDATE: Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman. Just after 2:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded...
Victim sucker punched by homeless man in Hollywood speaks out
LOS ANGELES - A man who was "clocked" by a homeless man while eating lunch at a Hollywood restaurant earlier this week is speaking out, hoping the man who hit him will be sent to jail. Richard Schlesinger was eating lunch when shocking security video shows a man approach him,...
Australian actress reported missing by family arrested in Santa Monica after allegedly biting officer
An Australian actress who was reported missing by her family had actually been arrested by police in Santa Monica after an altercation at a restaurant, police announced Tuesday. About 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, Santa Monica police were dispatched to the 200 block of Arizona Avenue for a report of a battery. Officers were told […]
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested the day after a senior citizen was zip-tied, pistol-whipped, and robbed inside her home in the affluent Beverly Grove area in broad daylight, authorities said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight. Officers with the...
9 human trafficking victims rescued during FBI sting in SoCal
Nine potential human trafficking victims, including five minors, were rescued during an FBI sting in Southern California, authorities announced Wednesday. “The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking,” officials said in a news release. […]
Mulholland Mystery: Investigators Open 600-Pound Steel Safe Found in Canyon
Two large steel safes found near a scenic overlook off Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills were opened a day after they were discovered in heavy brush. The LAPD told NBC4 that they appear to be two stolen gun safes. Wild speculation began about the mystery safes began when LA...
