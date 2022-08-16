Read full article on original website
Manchester library to close Aug. 26 for renovations
The Coffee County Manchester Library will soon close for about two months while it undergoes interior renovations. The last day for the library to be open will be Friday, Aug. 26. Plans are to re-open on Oct. 24 and celebrate with a grand re-opening fall festival from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29th.
Bonna Fae Murphy
Bonna Fae Murphy, 83, of Manchester, passed from this life on August, 17, 2022. Bonna was born in Chattanooga on Sept. 18, 1938, the daughter of the late Mitchell Ewton and the niece of the late Parker and Lucille Standifer. Bonna grew up in Chattanooga where she met her husband...
Westwood donates Lemonade Day money to Elam Foundation
Westwood Elementary School students gathered outside Tuesday morning to present a $4,500 check to the Dusty Elam Foundation. The funds were raised during Lemonade Day held at the end of last school year through partnership with the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce. The Elam Foundation helps families in need in...
Food Giveaway Event and Volunteers Needed
Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is having a food giveaway next month on Sept. 9-10 from 9am-1pm. It is only for Rutherford County Residents. They are also needing volunteers to help us with this event. Volunteers would be loading the cars as they drive by with the food boxes.
Monday Night Church Fire in Manchester
Monday night at around 8:45 PM the Manchester Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 407 S Spring St, the location of Bible Church. Fire crews responded along with Manchester Police. Firemen arrived on scene and were met with heavy black smoke in the rear of the...
Manchester man reported as missing person
Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD, Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by his family on December 27, 2021. His family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on that day. His family believes he could be living in Nashville.
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
McKamey Animal Center announces Clear the Shelters Adoption Special
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce its latest adoption special and participation in Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign. Clear the Shelters, which will be held during the month of August, has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception.
Marion building in ruins following car crash
MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
Jesse Clayton Mangrum
Jesse Clayton Mangrum of Normandy passed this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital, at the age of 83. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from 9 AM until service time.
No end in sight for the price of housing and the price of RENT in Murfreesboro Area
Housing prices continue to climb, which also equal increased prices for rental units throughout Rutherford County. According to Rent.com, apartment complexes in Murfreesboro are charging tenants between $1,349 and $1,789 per month. When you break down the monthly lease amounts charged locally by the size of unit the tenant is...
Norman Franklin Partin
Norman Franklin Partin of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living at the age of 88. Mr. Partin was born in Winchester to the late Arthur and Myrtle Fagg Partin. During his life, Norman worked at Batesville Casket Company for 17 years, and was also a residential construction carpenter. He was also a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Partin was preceded in death by five brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Katie Smith Partin; one son, Larry Partin; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mr. Partin will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 3:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Macon officiating.
Enjoy a Night of Food, Drinks, and Live Music at ‘Groovin’ In The Boro’ in September at Hop Springs
The Journey Home is proud to present Groovin’ In The Boro with Ashley Cleveland, Pam Tillis, and Tricia Walker for a captivating evening of songs and stories on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM at Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy Murfreesboro, TN 37127)!. Come out for Groovin’...
City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week
CITY OF COLUMBIA ANNOUNCES LIST OF STREETS TO PAVED THIS WEEK. FLEMING STREET FROM 8TH AVENUE TO 4TH AVENUE; 4TH AVENUE FROM CARTER STREET TO RIVERSIDE DRIVE; IRON BRIDGE ROAD FROM EAST END STREET TO 100 FEET PAST FAIRVIEW PARK; FAIRVIEW DRIVE FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO HANNAWAY ROAD; AND FRIERSON COURT FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO THE END.
