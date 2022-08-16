ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

thunder1320.com

Manchester library to close Aug. 26 for renovations

The Coffee County Manchester Library will soon close for about two months while it undergoes interior renovations. The last day for the library to be open will be Friday, Aug. 26. Plans are to re-open on Oct. 24 and celebrate with a grand re-opening fall festival from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29th.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Bonna Fae Murphy

Bonna Fae Murphy, 83, of Manchester, passed from this life on August, 17, 2022. Bonna was born in Chattanooga on Sept. 18, 1938, the daughter of the late Mitchell Ewton and the niece of the late Parker and Lucille Standifer. Bonna grew up in Chattanooga where she met her husband...
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Westwood donates Lemonade Day money to Elam Foundation

Westwood Elementary School students gathered outside Tuesday morning to present a $4,500 check to the Dusty Elam Foundation. The funds were raised during Lemonade Day held at the end of last school year through partnership with the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce. The Elam Foundation helps families in need in...
MANCHESTER, TN
murfreesboro.com

Food Giveaway Event and Volunteers Needed

Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency is having a food giveaway next month on Sept. 9-10 from 9am-1pm. It is only for Rutherford County Residents. They are also needing volunteers to help us with this event. Volunteers would be loading the cars as they drive by with the food boxes.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Monday Night Church Fire in Manchester

Monday night at around 8:45 PM the Manchester Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 407 S Spring St, the location of Bible Church. Fire crews responded along with Manchester Police. Firemen arrived on scene and were met with heavy black smoke in the rear of the...
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD, Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by his family on December 27, 2021. His family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on that day. His family believes he could be living in Nashville.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening

Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WTVC

McKamey Animal Center announces Clear the Shelters Adoption Special

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Savannah Shoemaker talks about McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce its latest adoption special and participation in Clear The Shelters, NBCUniversal’s nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign. Clear the Shelters, which will be held during the month of August, has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes since its 2015 inception.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wcyb.com

Marion building in ruins following car crash

MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
MARION COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Jesse Clayton Mangrum

Jesse Clayton Mangrum of Normandy passed this life on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital, at the age of 83. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 AM on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will accept friends from 9 AM until service time.
NORMANDY, TN
thunder1320.com

Norman Franklin Partin

Norman Franklin Partin of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living at the age of 88. Mr. Partin was born in Winchester to the late Arthur and Myrtle Fagg Partin. During his life, Norman worked at Batesville Casket Company for 17 years, and was also a residential construction carpenter. He was also a member of Wilson Avenue Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, Mr. Partin was preceded in death by five brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Katie Smith Partin; one son, Larry Partin; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service for Mr. Partin will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 3:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Pastor Steve Macon officiating.
TULLAHOMA, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin’s Mestre named ‘Fittest Teen on Earth’

A Franklin teen was crowned “Fittest Teen on Earth” in the 14- to 15-year-old age bracket at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games held Aug. 4-6 in Madison, Wisconsin. RJ Mestre won seven of the eight competitions to win the games by an astonishing 230 points over competitors from all over the globe.
FRANKLIN, TN
radio7media.com

City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week

CITY OF COLUMBIA ANNOUNCES LIST OF STREETS TO PAVED THIS WEEK. FLEMING STREET FROM 8TH AVENUE TO 4TH AVENUE; 4TH AVENUE FROM CARTER STREET TO RIVERSIDE DRIVE; IRON BRIDGE ROAD FROM EAST END STREET TO 100 FEET PAST FAIRVIEW PARK; FAIRVIEW DRIVE FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO HANNAWAY ROAD; AND FRIERSON COURT FROM IRON BRIDGE ROAD TO THE END.
COLUMBIA, TN

