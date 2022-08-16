ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJON

Bridge Replacement Project to Close Benton County Road

FOLEY -- A street on the southern edge of Foley will be closed for up to three weeks while crews replace a bridge over Stony Brook Creek. Starting Monday, 55th Street Northeast, also known as Benton County Road 51 will be closed. Crews will be replacing an old timber bridge...
FOLEY, MN
WJON

Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Good Sam Rally Celebrates 52 Years of RVing in Minnesota

The Crow Wing County Fairgrounds hosts RV campers from all over Minnesota. For the Minnesota Good Sam organization, they’re currently holding their annual event at the fairgrounds and are celebrating over 50 years of family, friends, and a love for RVing. The Good Sam Rally happens once a year...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding strikes parts of the Twin Cities

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Rising water swept through parts of the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, leaving drivers stranded, streets flooded and buildings damaged.Families in Cambridge have a lot of cleaning up to do after Wednesday night's flooding, with water running into homes and businesses along Main Street near 2nd Avenue.It was mostly drained by the time our WCCO crew arrived, but public works crews still had to turn vehicles away that were trying to drive through.People described the rain as relentless. Homeowner Jeff Nyquist had flood waters rushing into his basement. We looked downstairs and saw a water heater floating nearby, as...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
WJON

Holdingford Almost Lost Their School; Origin of the City

Holdingford is a small town of 743 people in Central Minnesota approximately 25 miles from St. Cloud, Little Falls and Sauk Centre. Holdingford is featured this time on WJON's Small Town Series. I talked with longtime Holdingford residents Mike Odden and Herman Ebnet. Odden is a former teacher at Holdingford High School and current city council member. Ebnet is the Vice President of the Holdingford Historical Society.
HOLDINGFORD, MN
lptv.org

Racing Fans Ready for This Year’s Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at BIR

The biggest event of the year for Brainerd International Raceway starts Thursday, as the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals brings in fans from all over the country to see some of the top drag racers perform at high levels. One thing that excites and brings fans to Brainerd International Raceway is...
BRAINERD, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries

A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
PRINCETON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Wallet Stolen in Waite Park

Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Annual Celebration In Rice Returns Under New Name

RICE -- The annual city celebration in Rice is back this weekend, under a new name. Rice Family Summer Festival, formerly Rice Family Fun Day, will debut this Saturday. Organizer Rhonda Jeurissen says following the dissolution of the previous committee, she wanted to make sure the community continued to come together.
RICE, MN
KARE 11

Cambridge impacted by major flooding after heavy rainfall

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — Cambridge officials and residents are assessing the damage Thursday, just hours after heavy rain caused flooding across parts of the city. A spokesperson for the Isanti County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 late Wednesday that the city was affected by "large, localized flooding" and minor damage to various structures following heavy winds, rain and hail.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
lptv.org

Former Crosby Mayor James Hunter Dies at 73

Former Crosby mayor James Hunter has died at the age of 73. According to his obituary, Hunter died on August 17th. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 28th from 12-3 PM at the Ironton American Legion Post 443. Hunter was elected mayor of Crosby in 2016 and...
CROSBY, MN
