Manson, WA

ifiberone.com

Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide

Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee air quality measured at moderate but still the worst in the state

Wildfire smoke has drifted into the valley, giving Wenatchee the worst air quality in the state, but still well within the moderate range. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Department of Ecology air quality map listed Wenatchee at 74 and Cashmere at 73, still well below the 101 that would push conditions into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

White River Fire May Burn into Late October

Both the White River and Irving Peak fires are 1% contained, with roughly 950 acres burned. Both fires were started by lightning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest August 11th. Forest Ranger Elisabeth Dare said the fires, burning about 14 miles northwest of Plain, won't likely be fully contained until late...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
kpq.com

Fire Damages East Wenatchee Apartment Unit

Fire damaged an apartment unit in East Wenatchee late Wednesday morning. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the 800 block of North Baker Avenue just before noon. Chelan 1 deputy chief, Andy Davidson, says firefighters were able to knock...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Record Returns Equal Great Fishing for Local Anglers

It's been a great season for fishing on the region's lakes and rivers, with plentiful returns of many varieties of salmon and other fish. Local fishing guide, Dave Graybill - "The Fishing Magician" - says one popular spot in the Upper Valley has been especially hot for anglers in recent weeks.
WENATCHEE, WA
yaktrinews.com

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
ncwlife.com

City of Sedro-Woolley project uncovers oversight in Union Cemetery

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — For the better part of 100 years, the Woolley family’s large, fenced plot in what is known as the old section of Union Cemetery contained two headstones. They belonged to P.A. Woolley, the town’s founder who was buried in 1912, and to his wife, Catherine Loucks Woolley, who was buried in 1924.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA
ifiberone.com

Hiker dies after fall from cliff in Kittitas County

SNOQUALMIE PASS - Kittitas County sheriff's officials say a Seattle man apparently fell to his death during a hike near Snoqualmie Pass over the weekend. 24-year-old Nicolas Gomiero was reported missing on Monday when family and friends realized he hadn't returned home from a Sunday evening hike in the area of Lake Lillian in Kittitas County.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee PD looking to ID two suspects in string of vehicle prowls

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are hoping to identify two suspects in a string of vehicle prowls in both Wenatchee and Douglas County parks. The two female suspects reportedly broke windows on parked vehicles at several parks on Tuesday, stealing items including wallets and purses, according to Wenatchee police. Police...
WENATCHEE, WA
lakechelannow.com

Lakeside Surf to Host International Surf Competition

Inaugural “Continental Surf Cup” Labor Day weekend in Chelan. Lakeside Surf, home of citywave USA, will play host to a Team USA vs Team Europe surf competition pitting some of the best river surfers in the world against each other in a team and individual competition with bragging rights, prize money and international pride on the line. The uniquely formatted competition will have a series of events that lead to a team champion and a traditional podium finish for individual surfers in both the men’s and women’s divisions.
CHELAN, WA

