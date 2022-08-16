Read full article on original website
Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide
Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
Wenatchee air quality measured at moderate but still the worst in the state
Wildfire smoke has drifted into the valley, giving Wenatchee the worst air quality in the state, but still well within the moderate range. As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Department of Ecology air quality map listed Wenatchee at 74 and Cashmere at 73, still well below the 101 that would push conditions into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
White River Fire May Burn into Late October
Both the White River and Irving Peak fires are 1% contained, with roughly 950 acres burned. Both fires were started by lightning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest August 11th. Forest Ranger Elisabeth Dare said the fires, burning about 14 miles northwest of Plain, won't likely be fully contained until late...
Fire Damages East Wenatchee Apartment Unit
Fire damaged an apartment unit in East Wenatchee late Wednesday morning. Crews from Chelan County Fire District No. 1 and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the 800 block of North Baker Avenue just before noon. Chelan 1 deputy chief, Andy Davidson, says firefighters were able to knock...
Record Returns Equal Great Fishing for Local Anglers
It's been a great season for fishing on the region's lakes and rivers, with plentiful returns of many varieties of salmon and other fish. Local fishing guide, Dave Graybill - "The Fishing Magician" - says one popular spot in the Upper Valley has been especially hot for anglers in recent weeks.
Link Transit Reduce Service Due to Lack of Drivers and Reject Retention Bonuses
Link Transit is reducing service to some routes due to a shortage of bus drivers available. The Link Transit board also rejected the $2,500 retention bonuses for bus drivers. The board held a public hearing on August 16, discussing some of these upcoming changes. Planning and Development Manager for Link...
Containment slow, difficult for firefighters on White River, Irving Peak fires
PLAIN — Containment on two wildfires burning in the Lake Wenatchee area has been slow has fire crews deal with extremely steep and inaccessible terrain. The White River and Irving Peak fires, both started Aug. 12 about 15 miles northwest of Plain, are now at 1-percent containment, according to incident command.
