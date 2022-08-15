Read full article on original website
Related
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
Heartbeat Recordings for the Light Installation at the Dutch Reformed Church
Strongroom invites all City of Newburgh residents to join them on Sunday, August 21, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Wireworks, 109 South William Street, Newburgh, NY 12550, to have their heartbeat recorded and added to Liz Nielsen’s Forcefield installation at the Dutch Reformed Church. The installation pulses...
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
Temporary Road Closures
Please be advised that due to ongoing construction activities related to the North Interceptor Sewer project, Broadway will be closed to thru-traffic in the area east of Grand Street in the City of Newburgh starting from 7:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22nd through 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 23rd. Residents along...
Comments / 0