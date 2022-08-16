ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Daily Mail

Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods

Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

U.S. falls 3-1 to Japan, crashes out of U-20 Women’s World Cup

Just like that, the Under-20 World Cup is already over for the USYNT. Facing a must-win final game in Group D, the U.S. U-20s fell 3-1 to Japan, consigning a talent-laden squad to an early exit from a tournament they felt they could win. Japan and the Netherlands, who stunned the USYNT 3-0 on Sunday, are through to the quarterfinals instead. It’s the second straight group stage elimination for the U.S. U-20 team, after a 2018 squad loaded with players who currently start in NWSL finished behind the eventual champions Japan and a very strong Spain side. The U.S. entered the match knowing...
The Independent

Former champions Venus Williams and Dominic Thiem handed US Open wildcards

Former champions Venus Williams and Dominic Thiem have been handed wildcards into the US Open.Williams, who won at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001, will compete at the age of 42 as she continues a comeback from a recent injury.The elder Williams sister, whose sibling Serena is set to retire at the end of the tournament, played in Washington and Toronto having previously spent a year out and will appear in New York for the first time since 2020.Thiem, champion in 2020, has also been handed a place in the main draw as he continues his recovery from a serious...
The Independent

On this day in 2008: Michael Phelps breaks Mark Spitz’s Olympics record

Michael Phelps won his eighth gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on this day in 2008 to break Mark Spitz’s record for victories in a single Games.Phelps was part of the United States team that won the 4x100m medley relay, meaning he had taken gold in all eight events he had entered.The United States were running third, trailing Australia and Japan, when Phelps dived in for the third leg of the medley but once he had completed his 100m butterfly, he gave team-mate Jason Lezak a half-second lead and set them up for the world record.It was the seventh of...
