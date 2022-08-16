Read full article on original website
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Ireen Wust, Olympic speed skating medal record holder, starts new career
Ireen Wust, the Olympic speed skating record holder with 13 medals including six golds, joined a Dutch youth sports development company as a mentor. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/08/16/ireen-wust-speed-skating-retire-netherlands-coach/
Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods
Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
U.S. falls 3-1 to Japan, crashes out of U-20 Women’s World Cup
Just like that, the Under-20 World Cup is already over for the USYNT. Facing a must-win final game in Group D, the U.S. U-20s fell 3-1 to Japan, consigning a talent-laden squad to an early exit from a tournament they felt they could win. Japan and the Netherlands, who stunned the USYNT 3-0 on Sunday, are through to the quarterfinals instead. It’s the second straight group stage elimination for the U.S. U-20 team, after a 2018 squad loaded with players who currently start in NWSL finished behind the eventual champions Japan and a very strong Spain side. The U.S. entered the match knowing...
World Juniors Quarterfinals recap: Team Czechia eliminates Team USA in evening stunner
Team USA is no more at the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Junior Championship. In a stunning upset on Wednesday evening, Team Czechia defeated the Americans by a 4–2 score to advance to the quarterfinals. Luke Hughes, Logan Cooley, Matt Coronato, Thomas Bordeleau, and the rest of Team USA...
Cal's Mykolas Alekna Advances to the Finals of the Discus at the European Championships
The 19-year-old NCAA-recordholder faces a loaded finals field in Friday's finals.
Czech Republic topples defending champion United States in world junior hockey quarterfinals
EDMONTON, Alberta -- Petr Hauser and Matyas Sapovaliv scored in a 3:11 span of the second period, and the Czech Republic upset the United States 4-2 in the world junior hockey quarterfinals Wednesday night. The defending champion United States dropped out after going 4-0 and never trailing in round-robin play.
Former champions Venus Williams and Dominic Thiem handed US Open wildcards
Former champions Venus Williams and Dominic Thiem have been handed wildcards into the US Open.Williams, who won at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001, will compete at the age of 42 as she continues a comeback from a recent injury.The elder Williams sister, whose sibling Serena is set to retire at the end of the tournament, played in Washington and Toronto having previously spent a year out and will appear in New York for the first time since 2020.Thiem, champion in 2020, has also been handed a place in the main draw as he continues his recovery from a serious...
On this day in 2008: Michael Phelps breaks Mark Spitz’s Olympics record
Michael Phelps won his eighth gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on this day in 2008 to break Mark Spitz’s record for victories in a single Games.Phelps was part of the United States team that won the 4x100m medley relay, meaning he had taken gold in all eight events he had entered.The United States were running third, trailing Australia and Japan, when Phelps dived in for the third leg of the medley but once he had completed his 100m butterfly, he gave team-mate Jason Lezak a half-second lead and set them up for the world record.It was the seventh of...
World Juniors Report: Truscott, USA upset by Czechia in quarterfinal; Lekkerimäki, Jurmo advance to semis
The United States crashed and burned on the road to a second straight World Junior gold on Wednesday, as Team Czechia pulled off a stunning 4–2 upset to eliminate the Americans in the quarterfinal. The Americans’ elimination is particularly disappointing for Canucks prospect Jacob Truscott, who finished the tournament...
