Hites Show Their Might in Lady Wildcat Romp Over Todd Central
Lania Hite’s assault on the opposition’s net continued Thursday night. The Trigg County junior scored five goals to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 9-1 win over Todd County Central at Josh Nichols Field. Hite’s first goal six minutes into the contest was the 50th of her career...
VIDEO – Waldron Talks Significance of Win Over Caldwell County
Thursday night turned out to be a big night for the Heritage Christian Lady Warriors. Playing KHSAA competition for just the second season, the Lady Warriors upended Caldwell County in a five-set battle. Coach Grace Waldron notes that the win is a significant moment for HCA.
Rebels Beat Franklin-Simpson for First Time Since 2012
The Todd County Central Rebels are now off to one of the best starts in the history of the school’s soccer program. The Rebels had to work extra but still managed to pick up a huge district win Thursday night, getting past Franklin-Simpson 2-1 in penalty kicks. The win...
Fort Campbell Volleyball Shuts Out Trigg for First Win
The Fort Campbell volleyball team may have been happy to see Trigg County’s bus pull in on Thursday, with the Lady Falcons’ only two victories last season coming against the Lady Wildcats. If the Lady Falcons weren’t happy when Trigg arrived, they were undoubtedly in a good mood...
It’s ‘My Oh Mya’ as Heritage Upends Caldwell County in Five Sets
It was a match in which both teams looked to be in trouble at one point, but found a way to rally back. In arguably their biggest win since beginning KHSAA competition, the Heritage Christian Lady Warriors picked up a hard-earned home court five set win over the Caldwell County Lady Tigers Thursday night, 25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 21-25, 15-8.
Hoptown Tigers Rally for 2-1 Win at Webster County
Hopkinsville overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to post a 2-1 win over Webster County in boys’ soccer Thursday night in Dixon. Rodrigo Jimenez gave the homestanding Trojans their halftime edge with his first-half goal. However, Hoptown’s Miguel Magana scored a PK to tie it close to midway through the...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Heritage Christian vs Caldwell County
Heritage Christian and Caldwell County met in a regional volleyball battle Thursday night. The Lady Warriors outlasted the Lady Tigers for a five-set win. Check out some of the action in this video.
Lady Lyons Roll to 7-0 Victory at Union County
Three different players each had two goals as Lyon County’s girls rolled 7-0 at Union County on Thursday. Anna White had two goals and an assist while Marley Norwood and Alice Smith each found the net twice to help Lyon improve to 2-2. Kyndal Hubbard had the other goal...
Madisonville, Henderson Ranked 1-2 in Preseason Region Volleyball Poll
Madisonville has been voted the preseason number one team in the Second Region by the members of the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association. The Lady Maroons graduated one starter from last year’s 21-9 team that advanced to the region tournament semifinals. Henderson County, winners of six of the last seven...
Ohio County Blanks Wildcats 10-0
Ohio County scored five goals in each half to hand Trigg County a 10-0 setback Thursday at Josh Nichols Field. The Eagles wasted little time getting on the scoreboard with Gavin Peach scoring three minutes into the contest. Ohio County (1-2) scored four goals on their first five shots. Christian...
Foster, Shouse Lead Blazer Golfers at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)
Wade Foster and Luke Shouse went lowest for the UHA boys’ golf team at a quad-match with Christian County, Hopkinsville, and Todd County Central on Thursday at Western Hills Golf Course. Both Foster and Shouse finished with a 42, eight shots back of Christian County’s Landon Hunt in 1st...
Riggs Lowest for Hoptown Golf at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)
Andrew Riggs and Joey Falco finished 2nd and 3rd individually, and the Hopkinsville boys’ golf team finished runners-up at a quad-match at Western Hills Golf Course on Thursday. Riggs fired a 37 to finish three strokes back of Christian County’s Landon Hunt in 1st-place. Falco finished with a 38,...
Caldwell Volleyball Victorious in Opener at Calloway
Caldwell County traveled to the 1st Region on Tuesday and brought back a win to open the 2022 volleyball season. The Lady Tigers claimed a 3-1 triumph at Calloway County, prevailing 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18. Ellie Ramey had nine kills, 10 digs and four aces for the Lady Tigers while...
PHOTOS – HCA vs Caldwell County
The Heritage Christian Academy Lady Warriors hosted Caldwell County in a 2nd Region volleyball matchup Thursday night. YSE was there for the five set match won by HCA and got these pics. Take a look. Heritage Christian vs Caldwell County.
Colonels’ Hunt Takes Top Spot at Western Hills Quad-Match (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County boys’ golf team hosted UHA, Hopkinsville, and Todd County Central on Thursday at Western Hills Golf Course, with the Colonels’ Landon Hunt going lowest to take 1st place. Hunt fired a 34, topping Hopkinsville’s Andrew Riggs by four strokes. Andrew Fincham and Talan Ezell both...
Storm Holds Off Wildcats for 2-1 Win
Hopkins County Central got a goal from Tim Clevenger off a deflection with seven minutes left to defeat Trigg County 2-1 Tuesday at Josh Nichols Field. The goal decided the defensive-minded contest that saw each team score once in the first half. Freshman Riley Dunlap got Hopkins County Central on...
Caldwell Blanks HCA to Reach Region All A Title Tilt
The Caldwell County Tigers will play for the 2nd Region All A Classic soccer championship after posting a shutout in semifinal action Tuesday night. Caldwell’s guys got a hat trick from senior Grayden Miller and turned back Heritage Christian Academy of Hopkinsville 4-0 at Butler Stadium in Princeton. Miller’s...
Lady Warriors Grab 5th Win of the Season
Heritage Christian Academy traveled to Bowling Green Tuesday and returned home to Hopkinsville with its fifth volleyball win of the 2022 season. The Lady Warriors handed Legacy Christian Academy a 25-8, 25-10 setback to improve to 5-1. Elle Heltsley had eight kills and Mya Goodwin added five. Katie Cansler chipped...
Livingston Off to Best Start in Seven Years After Sweep of Lady Wildcats
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats hit the road for their first 5th District volleyball match of the season Tuesday evening as they traveled to Smithland to take on the Livingston Central Lady Cardinals. Livingston opened fast and rolled to the straight-set win over the Lady Wildcats. The Lady Cardinals had...
Todd Central Volleyball Drops 3-1 Decision at Logan (w/PHOTOS)
After dropping the opening set at Logan County on Tuesday, the Todd County Central volleyball team battled back to even it up in the second. However, the Lady Cougars were too strong over the final two sets in a 3-1 13th-District victory. The Lady Rebels drop their opener and will...
