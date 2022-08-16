News and Press Releases

Fayetteville firefighters practiced a scenario of a worker who experienced a medical emergency at the top of a Motiva fuel storage tank at Shaw Mill Road. Motiva works with municipalities to prepare for emergencies.

"Thankfully, we have access to facilities where we can conduct evolutions in an environment that is as close to real-world as possible,” Assistant Fire Chief David Richtmeyer said. “This training translates to safer and more efficient emergency response outcomes for victims and rescuers.”

Firefighters prepare for risky rescues! On July 19, nearly two dozen firefighters participated in rescue training at a bulk fuel storage facility. The exercise was a simulation to recover a sick worker from the top of a tank. The tank was more than 50 feet above ground. Pictured: Lt. Thomas Farrell (left) and Firefighter Travis Gasque (right).

Firefighters used different methods to lower a practice dummy down to the ground for treatment. A debrief followed to identify lessons learned.