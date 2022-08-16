ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

News and Press Releases

Fayetteville, North Carolina
 3 days ago

Fayetteville firefighters practiced a scenario of a worker who experienced a medical emergency at the top of a Motiva fuel storage tank at Shaw Mill Road. Motiva works with municipalities to prepare for emergencies.

"Thankfully, we have access to facilities where we can conduct evolutions in an environment that is as close to real-world as possible,” Assistant Fire Chief David Richtmeyer said. “This training translates to safer and more efficient emergency response outcomes for victims and rescuers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZ3jR_0hJUxQCG00

Firefighters prepare for risky rescues! On July 19, nearly two dozen firefighters participated in rescue training at a bulk fuel storage facility. The exercise was a simulation to recover a sick worker from the top of a tank. The tank was more than 50 feet above ground. Pictured: Lt. Thomas Farrell (left) and Firefighter Travis Gasque (right).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIvSo_0hJUxQCG00

Firefighters used different methods to lower a practice dummy down to the ground for treatment. A debrief followed to identify lessons learned.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Releases
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy