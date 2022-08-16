News and Press Releases

Some people plan weddings and if you’re in the Clerk’s Office, you plan the City Council inauguration! There’s pressure to find the right venue, schedule participants and to quickly pull it off so Council members can begin new terms. The Clerk’s Office includes City Clerk Pam Megill, Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Ayre and Executive Assistant to the City Council Paula Handberry.

Ahead of the August 11 inauguration, the team visited Seabrook Auditorium at Fayetteville State University. The auditorium is the site for this year’s inauguration. Megill, Ayre and Handberry worked with FSU staff to determine the stage layout. They even helped with the parking pass design.

“I enjoy working together to continue the time honored tradition that is the inauguration,” Ayre said. “Over the years, the planning process has become easier as we use digital tools to communicate our vision for the program.”

It’s all in the details. 12 microphones for speakers, a section for journalists and a reception after the program. The team hatched a plan for this year’s ceremony in April and they’ve made adjustments along the way.

“Planning and executing this event is truly a team effort,” Megill said. “Not just from our office, but also credit goes to Marketing and Communications staff, program participants, the FSU auditorium staff and the caterer. I am more than grateful for the efforts of so many to bring this great event together.”

Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Ayre reviews the layout for inauguration activities at Seabrook Auditorium.

(left to right) Executive Assistant to the City Council Paula Handberry, Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Ayre and City Clerk Pam Megill discuss placement for program participants.

The new City seal was projected on walls next to the stage during the inauguration.