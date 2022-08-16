News and Press Releases

The FayFit monthly Wellness Challenge for City employees begins in September. It’s a new effort to recognize and reward healthy habits. Each month will highlight a wellness topic including all aspects of healthy lifestyles. Each challenge will be hosted on the platform, ChallengeRunner.com. Participants will have to log their journey, which will be shared anonymously on the leaderboard.

For the first month, we will start easy with a walking challenge. Track your steps using a smart watch, pedometer, or even your smart phone. Log in each day to track your steps for the day. The person with the most steps at the end of the month will win their choice of one of our wonderful wellness prizes!

To sign up, contact Health & Wellness Specialist Kristen Biedermann. 910-433-1645 or KristenBiedermann@fayettevillenc.gov.

Transit Planner Virginia Small (left) and Transit Analyst Sheri Legans (right) break for some fun and sun outside the Transit Center on Franklin Street.