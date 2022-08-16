News and Press Releases

It’s not the holiday season yet but Fayetteville Police officers are always challenged to give something back to the community. National Night Out is like a family gathering in August. The heat of summer, games, food, drinks and conversations make it a relaxed setting for officers and neighbors. It’s a national event to promote local partnerships that can help produce safe neighborhoods. So how do we know the August 2 event went well? “The smiles of citizens and officers play a huge role in measuring our success,” Officer Jeremy Strickland said.

Crime Prevention Specialist Sharon Stevens attended National Night Out at Tera Gardens. She says #communitypriderocks. Stevens has attended more than 30 public outreach events during her decade- long career with the City.

Recently promoted Captain Shawn Strepay attended National Night Out at the Cliffdale West, New Ponderosa, Wells Place and Rayconda neighborhoods. Strepay says, “Personally, I enjoy the events as they provide ample time to meet with community members one on one, without an agenda, and they provide opportunity for us all to simply get to know one another on a more personal basis.”

Accreditation and Grants Manager Dr. Lisa Long says these were her first National Night Out events. “It was a great experience to see our officers out in the community doing something other than enforcing the law,” Long said. “It was also great to see the warm reception the police department received from ALL of the community members at each event that I attended.”

Officer Maynor plays cornhole with residents in the Hillsboro Street community.

Assistant Chief Braden serving up drinks in the Hillsboro Street community.