Fayetteville, NC

News and Press Releases

Fayetteville, North Carolina
 3 days ago

When your job is to drive through the City for ten hours each day, you’re bound to see something, or someone, interesting. And develop relationships that can transform your workday.

This is how City Solid Waste driver Cecelia “Cece” Robinson met five-year-old River Fonseca. Fonseca has made the drive down Devane Street one of Robinson’s most anticipated routes for the past three years. In her 11 years of driving for the City, Robinson has met many children excited to see her, but it soon became clear the relationship with River was different.

Fonseca has watched refuse trucks drive past his house since he was about seven months old. A few years later, while sometimes in pajamas, Fonseca and his mother, Meridith, began standing outside to greet Robinson. And their interactions became a treasured routine.

Fonseca sometimes brings his collection of toy refuse trucks during those visits. “I have a lot,” Fonseca said. “I have about a gazillion of them.” Meridith said her son’s collection is about 20 trucks in total with numerous receptacle carts so he can create his own collection routes just like Robinson’s.

Fonseca’s collection grew on July 28 when Robinson made a special delivery of a special replica truck like Robinson’s City equipment. This special moment solidified a unique relationship and the opportunity for Robinson to go above and beyond serving Fayetteville residents. Though she was already enjoying her job, Robinson has more to look forward to when she sees Fonseca.

“We’ve created a bond that can’t be broken,” Robinson said.

