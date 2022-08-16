ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NY

News and Press Releases

Fayetteville, North Carolina
 3 days ago

You are never too old (or too young) to learn! Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation (FCPR) senior programs staff constantly learn from senior citizens and their life experiences. One area that truly enriches our jobs are FCPR senior clubs. I meet with this special group quarterly. Staff are in constant admiration when interacting with this elite group of seniors.

Senior clubs are an extension of senior programs. The clubs are outlets for fun, fellowship, travel, volunteer opportunities and community involvement. Club members partner with organizations such as the Cape Fear Health Foundation, elementary schools, Senior Expo Day, domestic violence services, nursing homes, Ronald McDonald House Charities and not to mention many more opportunities. Club members also relay resources to seniors who are unable to come to the facilities.

One club, AARP Chapter 855, has been around since 1968! One member of the Loyal Senior Club wrote a book called “Wall of Honor: A Celebration of Fayetteville’s Everyday Heroes”. I love how the club members support each other in times of crisis.

We encourage new seniors to join one of our clubs. FCPR senior programs staff are truly blessed to work with such a hard-working, dedicated and diverse group of volunteers, to which we extend our sincere gratitude.

Loyal Senior President Dorothy Ruff summarized the value of these relationships. “Our meetings and travel experiences get members out of the house, gives them a place to go, to learn new things and a peace of mind,” Ruff said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DLhJ_0hJUurIU00

Senior Programs Supervisor Belinda Jackson (third from right) says she’s in awe when she’s in the midst of senior clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S6eeC_0hJUurIU00

Books written by members of FCPR senior clubs on display at the Fayetteville Senior Center on Blue Street. FCPR staff meet a lot of influencers!

