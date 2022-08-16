Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey's Atlanta home broken into while singer apparently on vacation
Mariah Carey's north Atlanta home was burglarized in July while the superstar had been vacationing across Italy and the United States. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed the July incident at Carey's home to Fox News Digital but did not immediately provide additional details about the incident. The "Obsessed" singer's...
BET
Mariah Carey Moves Trademark ‘Queen of Christmas,’ Legal Battles May Begin
Mariah Carey has trademarked the title “Queen of Christmas” but it hasn’t landed well with other notable holiday music artists Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan and it may result in an upcoming legal battle. Despite her classic 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the songstress might find herself in the middle of legal woes.
"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency
Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
hotnewhiphop.com
Britney Spears Ex-Husband Reportedly Convicted Of Crashing Her Wedding
Britney Spears has been having a tough time with her ex's as of late. One of her ex-husbands, Kevin Federline, recently posted a video of Spears in an argument with their two sons. Federline wrote, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12." Spears' lawyer defended her, as did many of her fans and peers.
Adele Reveals She Canceled Vegas Residency Because It Had 'No Soul'
Adele said that she agonized over the decision and had been awake for 30 hours before posting her tearful announcement.
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline’s Claims That Their Sons Have Chosen Not to See Her
Britney Spears is speaking out after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline's recent comments about her relationship with their sons. In a recent interview with DailyMail, the former background dancer, who was married to the pop star from 2004-2007, revealed that their sons, Sean Preston,16, and Jayden James,15, have made the decision not to see their mother.
Grammy-nominated rapper kidnapped from brewery and shot
A member of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots was kidnapped at gunpoint outside his brewery in Atlanta on Wednesday (17 August).Melvin Adams, famously known by his stage name Fish Scales, was leaving Atlantucky Brewery which he co-owns with the rest of Nappy Roots when he was approached by two male suspects, according to the police.The robbers allegedly forced Adams into his white Mercedes-Benz SUV at gunpoint, ordering him to drive them to Hapeville.When the rapper tried to escape, one of his kidnappers shot him in the leg, police said. The suspects then fled the scene. They got away with...
