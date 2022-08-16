ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Mariah Carey Moves Trademark ‘Queen of Christmas,’ Legal Battles May Begin

Mariah Carey has trademarked the title “Queen of Christmas” but it hasn’t landed well with other notable holiday music artists Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan and it may result in an upcoming legal battle. Despite her classic 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the songstress might find herself in the middle of legal woes.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency

Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Britney Spears Ex-Husband Reportedly Convicted Of Crashing Her Wedding

Britney Spears has been having a tough time with her ex's as of late. One of her ex-husbands, Kevin Federline, recently posted a video of Spears in an argument with their two sons. Federline wrote, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12." Spears' lawyer defended her, as did many of her fans and peers.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
The Independent

Grammy-nominated rapper kidnapped from brewery and shot

A member of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots was kidnapped at gunpoint outside his brewery in Atlanta on Wednesday (17 August).Melvin Adams, famously known by his stage name Fish Scales, was leaving Atlantucky Brewery which he co-owns with the rest of Nappy Roots when he was approached by two male suspects, according to the police.The robbers allegedly forced Adams into his white Mercedes-Benz SUV at gunpoint, ordering him to drive them to Hapeville.When the rapper tried to escape, one of his kidnappers shot him in the leg, police said. The suspects then fled the scene. They got away with...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy