OK! Magazine

Florence Pugh & Zach Braff Split Linked To Marvel Star's Hollywood Success: 'She's On The Up, He's Kind Of Plateaued'

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff may have called it quits on their May-December romance due to pressures connected with their Hollywood careers. Although the Scrubs alum was a household name in the early 2000s, sources spilled his career is at a stand-still, while Pugh has shot to stardom, working in some of Tinseltown's biggest blockbusters. "I know that Flo was head over heels for Zach — they both were wrapped up in each other — but it’s a bit of a ‘Star is Born’ kind of thing," a movie insider shared. "She’s on the up and he’s kind of plateaued...
Us Weekly

All the Best ‘Cooking With Flo’ Dishes Created by Florence Pugh

Offering her insight! Florence Pugh may have established herself as an actress on screen — but it wasn't long before the Don't Worry Darling star showed off another memorable skill set. Amid the lockdown due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, Pugh used her social media platform to inspire others to spend their time cooking. "I […]
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Page Six

Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.  In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53.  Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'

For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
Variety

Amanda Seyfried Wishes She Had Intimacy Coordinators as a Teen, Let Herself Be Uncomfortable on Set: ‘I Wanted to Keep My Job’

Click here to read the full article. Amanda Seyfried told Porter magazine that she purposely let herself be uncomfortable on film sets earlier in her career because she felt it was the only way to keep her job. The publication noted that the Emmy and Oscar nominee “wishes she could be coming up now, in an era where intimacy coordinators are an on-set requirement and actors are in a better position to speak up.” Seyfried said she emerged “pretty unscathed” from her early days as an actor in Hollywood, but she does look back in shock. “Being 19, walking around without my...
HollywoodLife

Hollywood’s Shortest Marriages Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Nicolas Cage, Kim Kardashian, & More

Although there are plenty of marriages that have stood the test of time in Hollywood, there are a few that just weren’t meant to last. Some couples simply go their separate ways, figure out that they weren’t meant to be, or something far more dramatic takes place to cause two stars to drift apart. Jennifer Lopez once had a very short-lived marriage, but she’s proof that true love can come well beyond a failed marriage. She got married for a fourth time to Ben Affleck and the famous couple is preparing to host a major party to celebrate. We thought it would be a good idea to take a look back at some of the shortest celebrity marriages of all time.
The Hollywood Reporter

Dwayne Johnson Says He Lobbied for Separate ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam!’ Origin Movies

Dwayne Johnson says he lobbied to split the origin stories for Black Adam and Shazam into two separate movies after seeing the first draft of Shazam!‘s script. In a preview of the upcoming DC movie Black Adam in Vanity Fair, the film’s star and producer took at least partial responsibility for the decision to split the films. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Takes $825M Write-Down on Content Following High-Profile DC Axings and TBS-TNT CancellationsBox Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' Opens to Lackluster $23M'DC League of Super-Pets' Turned Kevin Hart and Other Stars Into Their Own Audio Engineers “When the...
Us Weekly

Scott Disick Isn’t Dating ‘Seriously’ After Being Spotted With Mystery Woman: ‘He’s Working on Himself’

Focusing on self-improvement. Scott Disick was recently spotted having dinner with a mystery woman, but an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that he's taking some time for himself. "Scott isn't dating anyone seriously at the moment," the source says of the Talentless cofounder, 39. "He's working on himself. He's enjoying being single." The Keeping Up […]
