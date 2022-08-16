Read full article on original website
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Florence Pugh, 26, reveals she and Zach Braff, 47, split up earlier this year
Florence Pugh has announced she and boyfriend Zach Braff have split up after three years together. The actress, 26, confirmed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that she and the Scrubs star went their separate ways earlier this year. The pair worked to keep their relationship out of the public...
Florence Pugh And Zach Braff Split And She Wants You To Keep Your Opinions To Yourself
The "Black Widow" star confirmed that she and the "Scrubs" alum quietly ended their relationship after three years of dating.
Florence Pugh & Zach Braff Split Linked To Marvel Star's Hollywood Success: 'She's On The Up, He's Kind Of Plateaued'
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff may have called it quits on their May-December romance due to pressures connected with their Hollywood careers. Although the Scrubs alum was a household name in the early 2000s, sources spilled his career is at a stand-still, while Pugh has shot to stardom, working in some of Tinseltown's biggest blockbusters. "I know that Flo was head over heels for Zach — they both were wrapped up in each other — but it’s a bit of a ‘Star is Born’ kind of thing," a movie insider shared. "She’s on the up and he’s kind of plateaued...
All the Best ‘Cooking With Flo’ Dishes Created by Florence Pugh
Offering her insight! Florence Pugh may have established herself as an actress on screen — but it wasn't long before the Don't Worry Darling star showed off another memorable skill set. Amid the lockdown due to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, Pugh used her social media platform to inspire others to spend their time cooking. "I […]
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut
The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding
Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53. Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
Daniel Craig Once Called Starring in Angelina Jolie’s ‘Tomb Raider’ the ‘Worst Mistake I’ve Made’
Daniel Craig once explained why he didn't enjoy making the film 'Tomb Raider,' and how he and Angelina Jolie paid for the film's quality.
Wonder Woman Star Lynda Carter Admits Being Replaced by Gal Gadot's Felt 'Strange'
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
Amanda Seyfried Wishes She Had Intimacy Coordinators as a Teen, Let Herself Be Uncomfortable on Set: ‘I Wanted to Keep My Job’
Click here to read the full article. Amanda Seyfried told Porter magazine that she purposely let herself be uncomfortable on film sets earlier in her career because she felt it was the only way to keep her job. The publication noted that the Emmy and Oscar nominee “wishes she could be coming up now, in an era where intimacy coordinators are an on-set requirement and actors are in a better position to speak up.” Seyfried said she emerged “pretty unscathed” from her early days as an actor in Hollywood, but she does look back in shock. “Being 19, walking around without my...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
It’s Not Remotely Last Man Standing, But Kaitlyn Dever Shares First Look At Quirky Shakespeare Retelling She’s Doing Next
Kaitlyn Dever shares new stills from her new film, Rosaline, which releases on Hulu later this year.
After weeks of rumors, Lady Gaga officially joins Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' sequel
The official casting announcement comes after Lady Gaga was reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.
See Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and More Step Out to Support Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Event
Watch: Kendall Jenner's Beau Devin Booker Drops Flirty Emoji on Pic. Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenner clan to show support in style. Members of the fashion-forward family were seen leaving Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila investor's event in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 17. Those in attendance included mom Kris Jenner...
Hollywood’s Shortest Marriages Of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Nicolas Cage, Kim Kardashian, & More
Although there are plenty of marriages that have stood the test of time in Hollywood, there are a few that just weren’t meant to last. Some couples simply go their separate ways, figure out that they weren’t meant to be, or something far more dramatic takes place to cause two stars to drift apart. Jennifer Lopez once had a very short-lived marriage, but she’s proof that true love can come well beyond a failed marriage. She got married for a fourth time to Ben Affleck and the famous couple is preparing to host a major party to celebrate. We thought it would be a good idea to take a look back at some of the shortest celebrity marriages of all time.
Dwayne Johnson Says He Lobbied for Separate ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam!’ Origin Movies
Dwayne Johnson says he lobbied to split the origin stories for Black Adam and Shazam into two separate movies after seeing the first draft of Shazam!‘s script. In a preview of the upcoming DC movie Black Adam in Vanity Fair, the film’s star and producer took at least partial responsibility for the decision to split the films. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery Takes $825M Write-Down on Content Following High-Profile DC Axings and TBS-TNT CancellationsBox Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' Opens to Lackluster $23M'DC League of Super-Pets' Turned Kevin Hart and Other Stars Into Their Own Audio Engineers “When the...
Watch Florence Pugh channel her Marvel character and jump out of a helicopter with Bear Grylls
Florence Pugh may be used to rappelling and leaping from great heights as a Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but take away the stunt performers, the CGI, and the jaunty ponytail and she's still a badass. In a preview clip from Monday's episode of Running Wild With Bear...
Bridget Marquardt ‘Traumatized’ After Watching ‘Girls Next Door’ and Holly Madison ‘Had Nightmares’
Opening old wounds. Former Playboy models Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt rewatched their days on the show Girls Next Door, and the experience made Bridget “sick” to her stomach. “Holly warned me that the first three episodes were really hard to watch. And when she said that, I...
Scott Disick Isn’t Dating ‘Seriously’ After Being Spotted With Mystery Woman: ‘He’s Working on Himself’
Focusing on self-improvement. Scott Disick was recently spotted having dinner with a mystery woman, but an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that he's taking some time for himself. "Scott isn't dating anyone seriously at the moment," the source says of the Talentless cofounder, 39. "He's working on himself. He's enjoying being single." The Keeping Up […]
