Premier League

SB Nation

Tottenham also interested in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah — report

Not that we are strangers to deals with rivals, as David Luiz and Willian’s moves to Arsenal certainly come to mind when we think of it. However we are at our best when we try not to help opposition strengthen, which would be the case if we allow Tottenham to join the Trevoh Chalobah ‘race’ — as per a report from the London Evening Standard.
The Independent

Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Gunners unchanged

Follow live updates as Bournemouth host an Arsenal side looking to extend their winning start to the Premier League season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners made it two wins out of two at home to Leicester City last weekend as Gabriel Jesus scored his goals for the club in a 4-2 victory. It left Arsenal and Manchester City as the only teams with 100 per cent records heading into the weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side thrashing Bournemouth 4-0. Scott Parker’s team will be looking for response as they return to the south coast and the scene of their opening victory...
SB Nation

Inglethorpe Signs New Contract

Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
SB Nation

View From The Dolan: One Hell Of A Reaction

It’s very difficult to sum up the game properly (and no I’m not being dramatic thank you) but I’ve given it a go. Doing a win like this justice is tricky but I’ve tried to balance the emotion with the reality. Before we begin, here are the bare facts, as the younglings would say:
SB Nation

Tottenham 1-0 Wolves: Kane’s 250th career goal powers Spurs to win

After a tough draw at Stamford Bridge last week, Tottenham Hotspur returned home to face a Wolves side that gave them some trouble last season. It was something of an unconvincing performance, especially in the first half, but Tottenham dug deep and improved in the second 45. Harry Kane became...
SB Nation

Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

Round number three of the new seasons is upon us, and it sees us travel back up north, this time to take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. As journalists were all too happy to point out to Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match press conference, Chelsea have never won back-to-back games at Elland Road, so if we are to repeat the 3-0 win from May, we’re going to have to change this bit of trivial history.
SB Nation

Rival Watch: Impending Man United Signing Unlikely to Feature In Liverpool Clash

Liverpool have had a difficult opening to the season, taking two points from an achievable six and losing a host of players to injuries and suspensions. However, eternal rivals Manchester United arguably currently stand head and shoulders above all else in terms of the shitty starts, sitting rock bottom of the table with two losses after some truly atrocious performances.
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: Naby Keita, Bobby Firmino Available for Manchester United

Liverpool has been plagued with injuries at the start of the new season, and morale has been understandably not at the highest ahead of Monday’s Northwestern Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. But Jurgen Klopp provided some welcome news in his press conference. Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are...
SB Nation

Anthony Taylor is not the problem

The poor quality of refereeing, to put it kindly, has dominated the post-match discourse following Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Anthony Taylor and Mike Dean in the spotlight for their decisions on the pitch and in the video review booth, respectively. It’s a familiar situation, and a rather wearisome one at that, with all the familiar tropes and outcomes. And worst of all, it will result in nothing actually getting better. Even if Taylor never referees another Chelsea game; even if Dean actually retires completely, bad refereeing will cost us points, and cost many other teams many other points as well.
PREMIER LEAGUE

