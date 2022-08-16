Read full article on original website
Former Manchester United Player Says Fans Need To Support The Team Against Liverpool
A former Manchester United player has spoken ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday and has suggested that fans need to support their club on Monday instead of protesting outside the ground during the game.
Ian Wright on Surprise at Nuñez Red Card and What’s Next for Striker
With Darwin Nuñez set to miss the next three games due to a red card suspension earned against Crystal Palace, one of the most common reactions from fans and pundits has been to suggest the player needs to bulk up to deal with the increased physicality of defenders in the Premier League.
Tottenham also interested in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah — report
Not that we are strangers to deals with rivals, as David Luiz and Willian’s moves to Arsenal certainly come to mind when we think of it. However we are at our best when we try not to help opposition strengthen, which would be the case if we allow Tottenham to join the Trevoh Chalobah ‘race’ — as per a report from the London Evening Standard.
Opinion: As the old song says, ‘Sunderland AFC are going to be alright’!
On Wednesday evening, Sunderland slipped to their first league defeat of the season, and only their second under Alex Neil. Unlike most losses, however, I wasn’t left with a bitter taste in my mouth afterward. We matched our opponents, who finished fifth in the second tier last season, until...
CBS Sports
Chelsea's Cesare Casadei transfer: Why the Blues spent big on an Inter Milan teen with no senior experience
On Friday Chelsea officially signed Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan. The London club agreed to a fee with Inter Milan for the Italian young talent for €15 million plus another €5 million of add-ons. It's a relatively modes sum, but then again, Casadei is a 19-year-old midfielder who hasn't played a single minute of senior level football yet.
Roker Roundtable: How can Dan Neil use his red card to become a better all-round player?
I am not sure that it was ‘rash’ from Neil. I wholly disagree that it was down to a lack of maturity, and I don’t think his boss needs to get hold of him about it, either. It was a poor attempt at controlling the ball, and...
Bournemouth vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Gunners unchanged
Follow live updates as Bournemouth host an Arsenal side looking to extend their winning start to the Premier League season under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners made it two wins out of two at home to Leicester City last weekend as Gabriel Jesus scored his goals for the club in a 4-2 victory. It left Arsenal and Manchester City as the only teams with 100 per cent records heading into the weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side thrashing Bournemouth 4-0. Scott Parker’s team will be looking for response as they return to the south coast and the scene of their opening victory...
Inglethorpe Signs New Contract
Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
View From The Dolan: One Hell Of A Reaction
It’s very difficult to sum up the game properly (and no I’m not being dramatic thank you) but I’ve given it a go. Doing a win like this justice is tricky but I’ve tried to balance the emotion with the reality. Before we begin, here are the bare facts, as the younglings would say:
Sky Blue News: Man City vs. FA, What Julian Wants, Liam Arrives at Stoke, and More...
We’ve made it to Friday!! Time to catch up on all the latest headlines before Matchweek 3 gets underway. Man City charged by FA for ‘violent’ pitch invasion vs Aston Villa after Premier League title win - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. The FA have charged...
Everton vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted Line-Up | Two Changes for the Blues?
Two games, zero points. But not the worst performances. Everton need to get off the mark though and nothing less than three points against a newly-promoted, new-look Nottingham Forest will be considered acceptable. So how will Super Frank line-up his misfiring Blues at Goodison Park?. Who’s Out?. There’s not...
Sunderland’s August Preview (Part Two): What can The Lads look forward to in the next few weeks?
August doesn’t get any easier for the Lads, with a trip to Staffordshire on Saturday. Stoke have started the new season in as average a vein of form as they finished the last, picking up four points from their first four league games. One to watch: Jacob Brown. My...
ITHICS Fanzine: I’ve had my own ticketing nightmare this season - let’s hope it’s sorted soon!
On the pitch, there are no real complaints - but the ticket office has been decimated. I heard tales of queues snaking around Black Cat House last week, only to be broken up by bully-boy tactics come 5pm, when most of the queue had arrived before the 5pm close. I...
Tottenham 1-0 Wolves: Kane’s 250th career goal powers Spurs to win
After a tough draw at Stamford Bridge last week, Tottenham Hotspur returned home to face a Wolves side that gave them some trouble last season. It was something of an unconvincing performance, especially in the first half, but Tottenham dug deep and improved in the second 45. Harry Kane became...
Pragmatism: How Manchester City Must Approach the Champions League
A fourth Premier League title in five years sealed Manchester City’s dominance in English football. The club has won all there is to win on the domestic scene. It’s now a question of “what next?”. As the new Champions League season approaches, all eyes are now on...
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
Round number three of the new seasons is upon us, and it sees us travel back up north, this time to take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. As journalists were all too happy to point out to Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match press conference, Chelsea have never won back-to-back games at Elland Road, so if we are to repeat the 3-0 win from May, we’re going to have to change this bit of trivial history.
Rival Watch: Impending Man United Signing Unlikely to Feature In Liverpool Clash
Liverpool have had a difficult opening to the season, taking two points from an achievable six and losing a host of players to injuries and suspensions. However, eternal rivals Manchester United arguably currently stand head and shoulders above all else in terms of the shitty starts, sitting rock bottom of the table with two losses after some truly atrocious performances.
Klopp Talk: Naby Keita, Bobby Firmino Available for Manchester United
Liverpool has been plagued with injuries at the start of the new season, and morale has been understandably not at the highest ahead of Monday’s Northwestern Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. But Jurgen Klopp provided some welcome news in his press conference. Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are...
Anthony Taylor is not the problem
The poor quality of refereeing, to put it kindly, has dominated the post-match discourse following Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Anthony Taylor and Mike Dean in the spotlight for their decisions on the pitch and in the video review booth, respectively. It’s a familiar situation, and a rather wearisome one at that, with all the familiar tropes and outcomes. And worst of all, it will result in nothing actually getting better. Even if Taylor never referees another Chelsea game; even if Dean actually retires completely, bad refereeing will cost us points, and cost many other teams many other points as well.
