Lyon County Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh is taking on new duties in a different department soon. Welsh has been appointed as Chase County’s new sheriff, following the announcement current sheriff Richard Dorneker is retiring after nearly 30 years in the department and the last 18 as sheriff. Welsh has been a deputy in Lyon County for 12 years, first under Gary Eichorn and now under Jeff Cope.

CHASE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO