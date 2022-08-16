Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
KVOE
Welsh plans conversations with Chase County residents, law enforcement staff after recent appointment as sheriff
Lyon County Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh is taking on new duties in a different department soon. Welsh has been appointed as Chase County’s new sheriff, following the announcement current sheriff Richard Dorneker is retiring after nearly 30 years in the department and the last 18 as sheriff. Welsh has been a deputy in Lyon County for 12 years, first under Gary Eichorn and now under Jeff Cope.
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Cass County deputies, authorities looking for suspect
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and the authorities are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at Cass County deputies following a pursuit. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on 7 Highway just north of Pleasant Hill at about 12:07 a.m. Thursday.
KCTV 5
Kansas abortion amendment recount underway in 9 counties, including JoCo
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nine counties across Kansas are recounting ballots for the failed Value them Both Amendment. It comes after a push from anti-abortion advocates who question the results. This includes Johnson County, where 256,000 ballots were cast; 68.5% voted no, 31.5% voted yes. Johnson County’s Board of...
KCTV 5
‘Exhausting’ recount process for Value Them Both Amendment voting underway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Election officials have begun counting more than 250,000 ballots after enough funding was raised to initiate a Value Them Both Amendment recount in nine counties. Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said Tuesday afternoon 35 election workers in the county started the process at 10...
KCTV 5
Families in Gardner protesting school board proposal
A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. There’s growing concern in the Turner School District about the safety of this year’s bus stop routes. Gardner families protest proposal to ban trans students' choice of pronouns. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
KAKE TV
Kansas school board meeting gets heated over proposed pronoun policy
GARDNER, Kan. (KMBC) -- Gender identity took center stage during public comment Monday evening at the Gardner-Edgerton school board meeting over a proposed bathroom and pronoun policy. Gardner already has a practice in place with restrooms for men, women and single-occupant restrooms for trans students or others who want their...
Emporia gazette.com
Close call on I-35 ends with two hurt
A close encounter for two drivers in a Lyon County construction area ended with two people injured Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports driver Terrerae Grubb, 34, and Karen Hitt, 32, both of Lenexa, went into the grass with their car jumping over a drainage ditch on northbound Interstate 35 about one mile east of K-130.
KCTV 5
Double shooting at Kansas City convenience store
Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match their individual birth certificates. |. A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. Gardner families protest proposal...
KCTV 5
Exhibit about Maya civilization opens at Union Station Friday
Female designers, leads taking on KC Current stadium coming in 2024. Inside Henderson Engineers in Lenexa is a team of moms, wives and masterminds. More than half of them are behind the country’s first stadium being built specifically for a National Women’s Soccer League Team. Updated: 2 hours...
KCTV 5
MSHP helps out rather large tortoise, which was a lost pet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Highway Patrol was helping out a rather large African spurred tortoise on Thursday. Cpl. Kelly Hoover found the animal on Route J between Raymore and Peculiar. MSHP Troop A said in a tweet, “It appears to be a lost ‘pet’ & we need...
KCTV 5
Washburn University gears up for new year with move-in day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is gearing up for a new year with the official kick-off to campus activities starting on move-in day, Aug. 18. Washburn University says faculty and staff will welcome students to campus starting Thursday, Aug. 18. At 9 a.m. WU president Jerry Farley will greet students moving into the Living Learning Center for his last move-in day as president as he plans to retire on Sept. 30.
KCTV 5
Progress made on decades-long innovation project with new building dedication
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s Innovation Park was dedicated by the Kansas Governor on Wednesday marking progress on the decades-long project. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, she celebrated the dedication of the Phase III Expansion Facility at the University...
WIBW
Two arrested at Lake Perry after BUI during Midwest Boat Festival
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested following a Boating Under the Influence incident during the Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say on Saturday, Aug. 13, wardens from across the state worked the semi-annual Midwest Boat Festival at Lake Perry, which draws thousands of boaters from across the Midwest.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Alex Keodouangsy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have made the public aware of a man wanted on a parole violation warrant for solicitation of a minor. KC Crime Stoppers stated that Alex Keodouangsy, whose last known address was in Olathe, Kansas, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for electronic solicitation of a child.
WIBW
Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”. Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. “Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,”...
Fast Casual
Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business
Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
KCTV 5
Gardner families protest proposal to ban trans students’ choice of pronouns
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - Parents in Gardner, Kansas, gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match their individual birth certificates. Jeff Miller, a board member, brought up the issue in a July meeting. The policy...
KCTV 5
Gov. tours training center crucial to Panasonic workforce development
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly took a sneak peek at one of the training centers that will be crucial in the development of the workforce for the new Panasonic facility to be built. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, she visited the Peaslee Technical Training...
