Carly Alexandria & Steve Campbell, Jr.
Carly Alexandria & Steve Campbell, Jr. Mr. & Mrs. Carl Jones of Palm Coast, Florida are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming nuptials of their daughter, Carly Alexandria to Steve Campbell, Jr. son of Mr. & Mrs. Steve Campbell, Sr. of Brownsburg, Indiana. Carly received her BA from The...
Don’t pick palmetto berries on Flagler County property — it’s unlawful
Palmetto berries on Flagler County public lands might be tempting to pick, but county ordinance forbids it. “It’s palmetto berry season, which means it is the time of year when we see people on the side of roadways and in our parks to pick the berries. I received my first call of the year about palmetto berry picking at MalaCompra a week ago, and our parks staff called a deputy for palmetto berry poachers at River to Sea Preserve today,” said Flagler County Public Lands and Natural Resource Manager Mike Lagassé. “While some private property owners allow the harvesting of the berries with permission, picking palmetto berries is not allowed on Flagler County owned or managed preserves and parks.”
Unscheduled alarm prompts lockdown at Matanzas High School
Just after 11:15 Thursday morning, an alarm sounded on the campus of Matanzas High School. It was not a previously scheduled test or drill, so school administrators quickly placed the campus on lockdown. Within minutes, deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, as well as a Palm Coast Fire Department...
County faces tough decisions to prevent further beach erosion
Keeping Flagler County’s sand beaches from eroding into the Atlantic will cost millions of dollars per year and may involve extending a planned Army Corps of Engineers beach project further along the county’s 18-mile coast. Commissioners discussed options during a workshop Aug. 15 as they reviewed the results...
County extends deadline for new agreement on developer fees
Flagler County commissioners at an Aug. 15 meeting agreed to extend a timeline to develop a new interlocal agreement that would dictate how and when developers pay fees to offset their developments’ impacts on local schools. The commission shifted the deadline to approve an agreement from Sept. 1 to...
