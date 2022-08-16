It was one hit that Dodgers baseball reporter David Vassegh didn’t enjoy. Vassegh recorded a bit Wednesday night showing him taking a ride on Bernie Brewer’s slide an attraction at the Milwaukee Brewers’ American Family Field. The host of the Dodger Talk show that follows Dodgers radio broadcasts and a frequent TV presence on the team’s telecasts, Vassegh was showcasing“Bernie’s Chalet,” a slide where Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer celebrates Milwaukee homers with trips down a giant white slide in the left-field stands. Vasseghwent down the slide twice about four hours before the Dodgers’ game. The second trip wasn’t as fun as the first. Vassegh went...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO