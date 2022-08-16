Read full article on original website
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB・
Albert Pujols won’t chase 700 home runs if it means playing next year
Despite nearing 700 career home runs, Albert Pujols gave an adamant answer about potentially playing in 2023. Albert Pujols made his grand return to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2022 season. After which, the longtime, legendary first baseman will retire. Recently, Pujols has been on a surge in the month of August, including hitting his No. 688 and 689 career home runs on Aug. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
NBC Sports
Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer
Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
Yardbarker
MLB Personality Declares What Joey Votto Deserves
A bad season for the Cincinnati Reds got even worse when it was learned that Joey Votto would be out for the season with a torn rotator cuff. Votto said yesterday that he plans to have surgery on his left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old is not having a very good...
Yardbarker
Body Outline Taped After Dodgers Reporter David Vassegh Injured Going Down Brewers’ Slide
Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh fulfilled a goal of his by going down the Milwaukee Brewers’ slide, only to come away with injuries to his right hand/wrist and ribs. After initially going down the slide at American Family Field for the Dodgers’ TikTok account, Vassegh made the climb...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Webb, Giants drop finale to D-backs
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped the Giants to new depths last month by sweeping them at Chase Field. Over the final 18 innings of their series this week at Oracle Park, they once again put a huge dent in the Giants' playoff hopes. The Giants lost 5-0 on...
Reds’ Joey Votto to undergo season-ending rotator cuff surgery
Cincinnati Reds icon Joey Votto said Wednesday that he will undergo season-ending surgery on his torn left rotator cuff on
NBC Sports
Down to last out, Crawford's walk-off was rare Giants feat
SAN FRANCISCO -- Until Mike Yastrzemski stunned Josh Hader last month, the last walk-off homer at Oracle Park had been hit by a San Diego Padre. It was one of the weirdest baseball facts you can imagine, and it was only possible because of scheduling changes brought about by the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. But Trent Grisham is now far in the rearview mirror.
MLB
Field of Dreams Game a cherished day for reporters, too
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon's Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. I’ve had the good fortune to cover several different types of events for MLB.com over my 22 seasons. I’ve been to festive Opening Days, postseasons, All-Star Games and a two-game series in Monterrey, Mexico.
MLB・
AOL Corp
Dodgers reporter breaks arm, fractures ribs during disastrous ride on Brewers' home run slide
A Los Angeles Dodgers reporter emerged a little worse for wear after a disastrous yet hilarious trip down the slide at American Family Park. David Vassegh, longtime Dodgers sideline reporter, was in Wisconsin with the team this week as they took on the Milwaukee Brewers. For the first time ever, he was asked to take a ride down Bernie’s Chalet, the Brewers' famous home run slide. Typically their mascot, Bernie Brewer, goes down the slide when a Brewers player hits a home run.
Yardbarker
Ranger Suarez, Phillies aim for sweep of Reds
After claiming the 10,000th win in franchise history, the visiting Philadelphia Phillies look to start on their second 10,000 and earn a three-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds in a matinee series finale on Wednesday. An 11-4 win on Tuesday clinched Philadelphia's first series win in Cincinnati since the Phillies...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ grand slam for home run No. 690
Legendary first baseman Albert Pujols continues to slowly climb his way up the all-time home run leaderboards for the St. Louis Cardinals and added to it in a big way in Thursday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Thursday’s game was a rout in the Cardinals’ favor from the very...
L.A. Dodgers TV/Radio Reporter David Vassegh Injured On Slide, Refuses To Be Called Out – Video
It was one hit that Dodgers baseball reporter David Vassegh didn’t enjoy. Vassegh recorded a bit Wednesday night showing him taking a ride on Bernie Brewer’s slide an attraction at the Milwaukee Brewers’ American Family Field. The host of the Dodger Talk show that follows Dodgers radio broadcasts and a frequent TV presence on the team’s telecasts, Vassegh was showcasing“Bernie’s Chalet,” a slide where Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer celebrates Milwaukee homers with trips down a giant white slide in the left-field stands. Vasseghwent down the slide twice about four hours before the Dodgers’ game. The second trip wasn’t as fun as the first. Vassegh went...
