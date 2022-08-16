Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Super League: Chris Makinson inspires leaders St Helens to big win over Hull Kingston Rovers
Tommy Makinson scored 22 points as St Helens closed in on the Betfred Super League Leaders' Shield with a 38-12 win over a depleted Hull KR side. The winger claimed a first-half brace and kicked five goals, while Jack Welsby, Jon Bennison, Ben Davies and Joey Lussick also crossed for tries at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
SkySports
Super League: Bevan French adds to hat-trick tally as Wigan nudge Toulouse closer to relegation
Australian try machine Bevan French scored his latest hat-trick in Wigan's 52-6 victory to all but end Toulouse's one-season stint in Super League. French took his season's touchdown tally to 27 as Matty Peet's side returned to winning ways after their shock defeat at Wakefield. Super League fixtures | Standings.
SkySports
Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest sign Wolves midfielder for £42.5m
Nottingham Forest have signed Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White on a five-year contract in a deal worth £42.5m, including add-ons. Forest will pay an initial £25m for Gibbs-White, with a further £17.5m available in add-ons related to his performances and appearances, as well as the club retaining their top-flight status.
SkySports
Wesley Fofana: No new bids says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who insists defender is not for sale
Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.
RELATED PEOPLE
Paul Green's brain has been donated to science to discover if deadly concussion disease had anything to do with footy legend's tragic death aged 49
The heartbroken family of Paul Green have donated his brain to science in a bid to discover if he was suffering from a deadly concussion-related disease. The Australian Sports Brain Bank acknowledged the donation, as research continues into further understanding of the the condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Green was found...
NFL・
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Cambridge and Roger Federer are set to team up for a day of tennis in London
The Duchess of Cambridge is teaming up with tennis champion Roger Federer to host a day of tennis in East London next month in support of two charities: Action for Children and the LTA Foundation. The day of tennis, where children aged between 8 and 15 will get the opportunity...
Jesse Marsch 'disappointed' as Thomas Tuchel allowed on Chelsea bench to face Leeds despite FA fine
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has admitted that it will be disappointing for him to see Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel on the sideline as the sides face off. This comes after Tuchel was dismissed against Tottenham Hotspur last week following an altercation with Antonio Conte. Tuchel appeared to hold...
411mania.com
Paige VanZant Is Not Happy After Being Pulled From Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships Fight
MMA Junkie reports that Paige VanZant has been pulled from her fight with Charisa Sigala at Bare Knuckle FC 27 this Saturday in London. At this this time, the plan is to move the fight to October 15, but MMA reporter John Morgan noted that it could be as late as November. He added the fight was moved due to “logistical concerns” in London.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win
Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
SkySports
Super League: Castleford Tigers' Mahe Fonua reaps rewards of new approach
The Castleford Tigers three-quarter has featured in all 23 regular-season games for the team so far in 2022 since joining from Hull FC over the winter and is set to extend that run away to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports. Being reunited with his former Black...
SkySports
Ben Stokes vows to move on quickly from South Africa spanking; Brendon McCullum admits England have work to do
Skipper Ben Stokes dismissed the idea that England should backtrack from their gung-ho style of play following their crushing innings-and-12-run defeat to South Africa at Lord's. Stokes' men started their second innings 161 runs behind, but were unable to even take the game into the evening session on Friday following...
SkySports
Robert Snodgrass: Motherwell offer midfielder deal after signing talks
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is waiting for an answer from former Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass following signing talks. But the new Fir Park boss stressed that some of the players he inherited were quickly changing his opinion on them after responding so well to his ideas. Snodgrass played 18 times...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Journalist explains role Thomas Tuchel wants 23-year-old midfielder to play
Conor Gallagher enjoyed a very impressive season while out on loan with Crystal Palace last time out. The young midfielder, who has forced his way through Chelsea’s youth academy, looks destined for a bright future. Not only is he in with a chance of being called up to Gareth...
SkySports
Lonsdale Cup: Stradivarius ruled out of York Group Two on Friday with bruised foot and Trueshan a doubt
Superstar stayer Stradivarius has been ruled out of Friday’s Lonsdale Cup at York with a bruised foot. The John and Thady Gosden-trained eight-year-old, who is unbeaten in six previous visits to the Knavesmire, was set to feature in a classy field for the Group Two contest on day three of the Ebor Festival.
BUMBLE ON THE TEST: England's attacking tactics will work more often that not… and has Andrew Strauss rendered the Hundred a spare part?
Ollie Pope's attempts to lead England out of trouble after the loss of early wickets were frustrated by rain which forced an early close to play on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord's. The 24-year-old brought up his half-century just before lunch, having played...
SkySports
Steve Staunton's GAA exploits: 'What a Gaelic footballer he would have been!'
Steve Staunton is best known for his exploits on the soccer field. The Dundalk native played in three World Cups with Ireland and for almost 20 years as a professional in England. His talents also extended to Gaelic games, however. He played underage football for Louth, and before departing cross-channel...
SkySports
Should Ollie Robinson have played as England's undercooked attack toils on day two at Lord's?
James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Undoubtedly two of England's greatest ever bowlers, and unquestionably still worth their place in the Test team. But are they a little undercooked?. The relentless, packed cricketing schedule has drawn plenty of criticism of late, but it has also played its part in offering little...
SkySports
Women's Champions League qualification: Lauren Hemp on target as Man City put six past Tomiris-Turan to set up meeting with Real Madrid
Manchester City got their Women's Champions League qualifying campaign off to an impressive start with a 6-0 win over Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan in Madrid. England Euro 2022 winners Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in the final at Wembley, goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and City captain Alex Greenwood were all in the starting line-up.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Roaring Lion colt on show at Newcastle for Michael Bell team
A double dose of all-weather action on Friday as potential Classic contenders head to Newcastle alongside a competitive card at Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing. 7:39 Newcastle - Roaring Lion colt goes for Qatar Racing. A whole host of big-name owners and trainers head to Gosforth Park for the...
BBC
Wales women: Coach Ioan Cunningham names squad of 37 for Rugby World Cup warm-up in Canada
Head coach Ioan Cunningham has named five uncapped players in a 37-strong squad for next week's pre-World Cup training camp in North America. Eloise Hayward, Lowri Norkett, Lilliana Podpadec, Carys Williams and Jenni Scoble are included for the trip which ends with a Test match against Canada. Wales also have...
Comments / 1