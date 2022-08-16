ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 1

Related
SkySports

Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest sign Wolves midfielder for £42.5m

Nottingham Forest have signed Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White on a five-year contract in a deal worth £42.5m, including add-ons. Forest will pay an initial £25m for Gibbs-White, with a further £17.5m available in add-ons related to his performances and appearances, as well as the club retaining their top-flight status.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wesley Fofana: No new bids says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who insists defender is not for sale

Brendan Rodgers says there have been no new bids for Wesley Fofana, reiterating that the Leicester defender is not for sale. Sky Sports News reported Fofana is becoming increasingly unsettled at Leicester and feels the club are pricing him out of a move to Chelsea. It is understood the Foxes have so far rejected two bids from Chelsea in the region of £60m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Wright
Daily Mail

Paul Green's brain has been donated to science to discover if deadly concussion disease had anything to do with footy legend's tragic death aged 49

The heartbroken family of Paul Green have donated his brain to science in a bid to discover if he was suffering from a deadly concussion-related disease. The Australian Sports Brain Bank acknowledged the donation, as research continues into further understanding of the the condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Green was found...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buttocks#Rugby League#Last Updated#Betfred Super League#Warrington#Australian#French
SkySports

Reading 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Royals enjoy emphatic home win

Championship leaders Blackburn lost their 100 per cent record when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at lowly Reading. It was the hosts who dominated most of the first period, with defender Tom McIntyre nodding them in front in the 14th minute. Rovers improved slightly after the break but were undone...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Super League: Castleford Tigers' Mahe Fonua reaps rewards of new approach

The Castleford Tigers three-quarter has featured in all 23 regular-season games for the team so far in 2022 since joining from Hull FC over the winter and is set to extend that run away to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports. Being reunited with his former Black...
RUGBY
SkySports

Robert Snodgrass: Motherwell offer midfielder deal after signing talks

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is waiting for an answer from former Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass following signing talks. But the new Fir Park boss stressed that some of the players he inherited were quickly changing his opinion on them after responding so well to his ideas. Snodgrass played 18 times...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Steve Staunton's GAA exploits: 'What a Gaelic footballer he would have been!'

Steve Staunton is best known for his exploits on the soccer field. The Dundalk native played in three World Cups with Ireland and for almost 20 years as a professional in England. His talents also extended to Gaelic games, however. He played underage football for Louth, and before departing cross-channel...
WORLD
SkySports

Women's Champions League qualification: Lauren Hemp on target as Man City put six past Tomiris-Turan to set up meeting with Real Madrid

Manchester City got their Women's Champions League qualifying campaign off to an impressive start with a 6-0 win over Kazakh side Tomiris-Turan in Madrid. England Euro 2022 winners Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in the final at Wembley, goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck and City captain Alex Greenwood were all in the starting line-up.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy