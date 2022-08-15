ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang

TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Cleanup underway of Canton Apartments debris

NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. — There was relief Friday night in a neighborhood where work finally began to clean up a six-month-old nuisance. The Canton Apartments burned and smoldered for three days in the Nichols Hills area and has been a debris pile ever since. The neighborhood eyesore is being...
NICHOLS HILLS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deer Creek, OK
State
Colorado State
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Atoka, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Canton, OK
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Conservation#Water Rights#Water Supply#North Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
kosu.org

Why $17.7 million in relief money for Oklahoma students remains unspent

This story was produced in a partnership between Oklahoma nonprofit newsrooms The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021, but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire

Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
STILLWATER, OK
thechronicle.news

FERAL SWINE FREE ZONE | The Southwest Chronicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Feral swine have develop into a priority throughout Oklahoma due to their rising numbers and the injury they inflict. Wild hogs have been detected in a minimum of 70 of the state’s 77 counties, however they’re most prevalent throughout the southern elements of Oklahoma, in accordance with the Oklahoma Division of Wildlife Conservation. “It’s laborious to pin down,” mentioned Scott Alls, state director of Wildlife Companies within the U.S. Division of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Well being Inspection Service (USDA- APHIS). “They don’t have a house vary.” Oklahoma County has not been exempt from the wild pig invasion. “We’re eaten up with them,” Alls mentioned. Greater than 100 feral hogs have been caught in jap Oklahoma County within the neighborhood of Choctaw, Luther and Harrah, he mentioned.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy