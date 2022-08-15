Read full article on original website
kgou.org
'Something that can’t be replaced’: What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang
TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
KOCO
Cleanup underway of Canton Apartments debris
NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. — There was relief Friday night in a neighborhood where work finally began to clean up a six-month-old nuisance. The Canton Apartments burned and smoldered for three days in the Nichols Hills area and has been a debris pile ever since. The neighborhood eyesore is being...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps
In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
Free Oklahoma State Fair tickets, cinnamon rolls offered for donating blood
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering up a fun time at the fair and a tasty treat for each person who donates blood next week.
Pickup line around Oklahoma City elementary school causing concern
School safety is always top-of-mind for parents, and some, are now expressing concern about an after-school pick-up line at an Oklahoma City school.
Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables
The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.
KOCO
Oklahoma City approves final plans for new arena on state fairgrounds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has approved the final plans for a new arena on the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The process to find a builder has already started. What is now a parking lot for the Jim Norick Arena will soon turn into the new coliseum and as bittersweet as it is, some said it’s time to let go.
OKC 12-year-old becomes youngest college student
Elijah Muhammad is a 12-year-old home school senior but this week he became a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College.
76-year-old dealing with broken A/C for months at apartment
An elderly woman living in a Midwest City apartment community said her central air conditioning unit has been broken for about a month and a half, and the complex hasn’t fixed it.
“It can be something” : Heritage Park Mall sits empty during legal battle
Heritage Park Mall was once a thriving hub in Midwest City, but now it appears to be in a permanent state of disarray.
kosu.org
Why $17.7 million in relief money for Oklahoma students remains unspent
This story was produced in a partnership between Oklahoma nonprofit newsrooms The Frontier and Oklahoma Watch. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021, but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic.
kosu.org
Oklahoma's two largest universities welcome record freshman classes
A record number of freshmen are enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University this fall. OU is welcoming more than 4,700 students, and OSU is bringing in more than 4,600. OU’s class is 2% bigger and OSU’s is 9% bigger when compared to last fall.
news9.com
Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire
Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
KOCO
Restoration work planned for Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City could be getting restored. The OKC City Council wants to accept bids for the cleaning, waxing and repairing of the monument in Bricktown. It includes 45 bronze sculptures commemorating the Land Run of 1889. The monument is 1.5...
Oklahoma parents and students face challenges amid lack of school bus drivers across the state
Many students across Oklahoma are now back in school as of today, and several school districts throughout the area are still seeing a school bus driver shortage.
thechronicle.news
FERAL SWINE FREE ZONE | The Southwest Chronicle
OKLAHOMA CITY – Feral swine have develop into a priority throughout Oklahoma due to their rising numbers and the injury they inflict. Wild hogs have been detected in a minimum of 70 of the state’s 77 counties, however they’re most prevalent throughout the southern elements of Oklahoma, in accordance with the Oklahoma Division of Wildlife Conservation. “It’s laborious to pin down,” mentioned Scott Alls, state director of Wildlife Companies within the U.S. Division of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Well being Inspection Service (USDA- APHIS). “They don’t have a house vary.” Oklahoma County has not been exempt from the wild pig invasion. “We’re eaten up with them,” Alls mentioned. Greater than 100 feral hogs have been caught in jap Oklahoma County within the neighborhood of Choctaw, Luther and Harrah, he mentioned.
KOCO
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
Algae-covered hummer pulled out of Edmond neighborhood pond
Edmond police are searching for answers after a Hummer was pulled out of a neighborhood pond this afternoon.
