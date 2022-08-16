ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, CO

Mountain town road rage leads to stabbing with 'large butterfly knife' in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: bauhaus1000 (iStock). bauhaus1000

According to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, a road rage incident led to a case of first-degree assault on Thursday, with one man allegedly stabbing another man with what has been described as a "large butterfly knife."

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of the incident at about 5 p.m., August 11 in the area of Winter Park's Main Street, just south of Telemark Drive. There was a report of an accident that involved a large truck and a motorcycle, with an ongoing disturbance in progress.

The preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that problems started when the driver of a panel truck, identified as Anthony Franco, 38, of Winter Park, approached a group of motorcyclists that had been parked alongside a roadway as they attempted to re-enter the flow of traffic. Two of the motorcycles had stopped while the others re-entered the road and the two motorcyclists were approached by the driver of the panel truck.

At that point, a verbal altercation started with the panel truck driver exiting his vehicle at some point. The panel truck then rolled into one of the motorcycles, which resulted in it falling to the ground. The driver of the panel truck then pulled a large butterfly knife out of his clothing and stabbed one of the motorcyclists in the torso. He then attempted to stab two other motorcyclists that were present, but was unsuccessful.

The stabbing victim, identified as a 52-year-old man from Castle Rock, was transported to a local hospital with a stab wound to the chest. His condition was not addressed in a press release.

The driver of the panel truck was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Assault (Intentionally caused serious bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon) a class 3 felony, Attempted First Degree Assault (two counts) a class 4 felony, Menacing (four counts) a class 5 felony, and Careless Driving (a traffic offense).

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this altercation is requested to contact the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at (970) 722-7779.

Comments / 0

 

Aurora Police investigating overnight shooting

The Aurora Police Department is seeking information about a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. The department tweeted about the incident shortly after 3 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was brought to a hospital by her friend. Sgt. Faith Goodrich confirmed around 10:45 a.m. that police do not have any...
Arvada shooting leaves 1 seriously injured; suspect in custody

A shooting Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Arvada sent one man to the hospital and another to jail. The shooting occurred at 8:20 a.m. at the Palmetto Club Apartments, said Dave Snelling, a spokesman for the Arvada Police Department. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Snelling said. On Thursday afternoon, Jefferson County sheriff's deputies arrested a man near Coal Mine Avenue and Robincrest Lane in connection with the shooting. Police believe that the gunman and victim knew each other, but it's unclear what led to the shooting, Snelling said.
Shelter-in-place lifted in northwestern Aurora while authorities try to find fugitive

Authorities on Thursday told residents in northwest Aurora to shelter in place for much of the afternoon as they tried to find a man who escaped from the Colorado Department of Corrections. The order was lifted about 7 p.m, when it was determined the man they wanted was not there. Aurora police asked residents who live in the 1900 block of Akron Street to close and lock their doors and stay away from windows during the shelter-in-place. Police were trying to find 38-year-old man Alexander Smith, who has two outstanding warrants — one for escaping from the Department of Corrections and the other for being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said. Police said they thought Smith might be inside a house with a kicked-in door. The person who lives at that house told police the door was not previously broken, which led officers to believe Smith was inside.
