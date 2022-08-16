Read full article on original website
Sandy Tmobile
3d ago
Need to stop caring what others do and start looking out for you on what's going on. we booted a family member do to theft and drugs it's a kiss cause and it's there choice. they still everything they can find and feed judges bull when saying they need help. The best thing to do is cut them off and say good buy.
9
Frankie
3d ago
keep Oregon high then they won't know what their politician's are doing to them🙄
8
Methamphetamine use propels drug overdoses in rural America, study finds
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Roughly four of five people using drugs in rural parts of the United States are taking methamphetamines, possibly laced with fentanyl, a study published Monday found. The researchers from Oregon Health & Science University said it's important not to overlook rural America's problem with this stimulant,...
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
New Drug About 10 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl Circulating in Colorado
Pyro, the street name of a new drug that is stronger than the high-risk narcotic fentanyl, has been circulating in Colorado and recently reportedly killed at least one person in Denver. The N-pyrrolidino Etonitazene drug is a high-potency synthetic opioid that is between 1,000 and 1,500 times stronger than morphine,...
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
5 States Likely To Legalize Psychedelics
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. As psychedelics continue to gain mainstream acceptance, these 5 states have started the process to legalize psychedelics. Across the USA –as scientific evidence grows that psychedelics such as psilocybin are not only safe to consume, but also...
Florida man who died after eating oysters at restaurant had numerous drugs in his system: report
A South Florida man, who died after eating raw oysters and became infected with a flesh-eating disease, had various drugs in his system at the time of his passing, including cocaine and fentanyl, a report says. Roger Pinckney, a 44-year-old from Davie, died July 31 after a fever and abdominal...
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
MedCity News
Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help
Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
