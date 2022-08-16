ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 12

Sandy Tmobile
3d ago

Need to stop caring what others do and start looking out for you on what's going on. we booted a family member do to theft and drugs it's a kiss cause and it's there choice. they still everything they can find and feed judges bull when saying they need help. The best thing to do is cut them off and say good buy.

Reply(5)
9
Frankie
3d ago

keep Oregon high then they won't know what their politician's are doing to them🙄

Reply(1)
8
Related
UPI News

Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs

July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
HEALTH
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Kentucky State
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Health
Benzinga

5 States Likely To Legalize Psychedelics

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. As psychedelics continue to gain mainstream acceptance, these 5 states have started the process to legalize psychedelics. Across the USA –as scientific evidence grows that psychedelics such as psilocybin are not only safe to consume, but also...
COLORADO STATE
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedCity News

Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help

Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Drug Overdose#Naloxone#Drug Trafficking#Study Finds#Oregonians
The Associated Press

Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost

LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
LIND, WA
The Independent

Multiple people charged in Nebraska for burning and burying foetus following home abortion

A mother and daughter have reportedly been charged over a home abortion that ended with a foetus being burned and buried by the pair in Nebraska, where aborions are banned after 20 weeks. Jessica Burgess, 41, allegedly helped her daughter Celeste Burgess, 18, recieve an abortion in April without the help of a licensed doctor, as KMEG-TV and the Lincoln Journal Star reported on Monday. The birth allegedly took place at about the 23 week mark, in violation of Nebraska state law. Charges were filed against the mother and daughter in recent days after police in the city of Norfolk...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Independent

Pictured: Four siblings under eight who were killed after being swept from their parents in Kentucky floods

Four young siblings swept to their deaths in the devastating Kentucky floods have been identified.The children were separated from their parents, Riley Noble and Amber Smith, as the family clung to a tree after water inundated their home in Knott County last Thursday. The bodies of Madison Noble, eight, Riley Noble Jr, five, Neveah Noble, four, and two-year-old Chance Noble were recovered the following day. “They managed to get to a tree and ... held the children a few hours before a big tide came and wash them all away at the same time,” a cousin, Brittany Trejo, told...
KENTUCKY STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down

An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Ars Technica

New tragic details of US child who died from tropical bacteria in room spray

The fourth person affected by a bacterial outbreak linked to imported aromatherapy room sprays sold at Walmart last year occurred in a previously healthy 5-year-old boy in Georgia, who died of the infection. That's according to new information presented Tuesday at the International Conference on Emerging Infectious Diseases (ICEID), hosted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers

Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Reuters

Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
OTTUMWA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy