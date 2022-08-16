Report: Bears are worried rookie Doug Kramer suffered Lisfranc injury
Bears rookie center Doug Kramer has been sidelined for the last few days, and it doesn’t sound like good news.
Head coach Matt Eberflus told the media that Kramer has a lower leg injury and there’s no timetable for his return. But according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are concerned that Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury, which would likely end his season.
The Bears are now down two centers with Lucas Patrick sidelined with a broken thumb, although he’s expected to be back for the Week 1 opener.
This would be a brutal blow for the hometown rookie, who made an impression during the spring and summer.
Kramer started training camp as Patrick’s backup center, and he saw reps with the first-team after Patrick was sidelined by an injury. Since then, Sam Mustipher has taken over starting duties at center.
