Segregation among students by income

While racial segregation remains a problem, economic segregation is actually trending upward, according to USC researchers. And since schools with higher levels of low-income students have fewer resources, it could make imbalances worse. "Racial segregation is just as much about resources as it is about income," Owens said. "Kids come to school with resources attached to them, whether it's family income or property values."

It's important to note schools with high poverty rates also tend to have more minority students. Across racial lines, 45% of Black students attend high-poverty schools, followed by 43% of Hispanics, according to data from the U.S. Education Department. For white students, that number was just 8%.

"Economic segregation is really the driver of racial achievement gaps," Owens said. "It's not just that Black and white students, for example, attend different schools, it's that white students attend schools with much lower poverty rates."