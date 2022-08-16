Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Continues to Fly Up Prospect Rankings Lists
Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya continues to impress in the minor leagues.
thecomeback.com
MLB world rips Josh Hader after another miserable outing
Things have not gone well for Josh Hader since he was traded to the San Diego Padres. On Thursday, he was given a chance to right the ship in a big spot. It did not go well. Yu Darvish pitched brilliantly for the Padres during Thursday’s game against the Washington Nationals. But after allowing a pair of hits in the ninth inning, he was pulled in favor of Hader with the score tied 1-1.
Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him
MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
thecomeback.com
Nationals make decision after Willson Contreras’ ugly fan interaction
The Washington Nationals took on the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night in a game that featured an ugly moment between some fans at Nationals Park and Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. According to Cubs beat writer Meghan Montemurro, Contreras was heckled by a fan at the game and said some things...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Minor Leaguer Hits Ball So Hard It Does Something Usually Only Seen In Cartoons
The bizarre play was eventually ruled a double.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Sandoval throws 4-hitter, Angels beat Tigers 1-0 on Walsh HR
DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Sandoval pitched a four-hitter for his first career shutout, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 Friday night on Jared Walsh's second-inning homer. Sandoval (4-8) threw 97 pitches, struck out nine, walked none and didn't allow a runner past first base as...
theScore
Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ grand slam for home run No. 690
Legendary first baseman Albert Pujols continues to slowly climb his way up the all-time home run leaderboards for the St. Louis Cardinals and added to it in a big way in Thursday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Thursday’s game was a rout in the Cardinals’ favor from the very...
Yardbarker
Angels’ Touki Toussaint: Shohei Ohtani Is ‘One Of A Kind’
The Los Angeles Angels completed their three-game set against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. And although they were ultimately swept by their AL West opponent, there were several top tier performances throughout the series, including Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday. Ohtani went 4-for-5 in the series finale, including a home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win
NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
Dodgers Broadcaster's Goofy Trip Down Ballpark Slide Ends With Injuries
Los Angeles baseball reporter David Vassegh shouted "holy crap" before his stunt ended with a thud.
FOX Sports
Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win
BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles' five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses.
NBC Sports
Giants claim lefty reliever to potentially address bullpen need
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have gotten some good results from left-handed reliever Alex Young, but they're still in need of help from that side of their bullpen and on Wednesday they potentially added another option. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and assigned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Andrus could be key for Sox against Cleveland
The White Sox signed former Oakland A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus prior to the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Despite losing and splitting the four-game series, the Sox find themselves only 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians. The Southsiders' next opponent, over the weekend, is the aforementioned...
Josh Donaldson Joins Exclusive Club With Walk-Off Grand Slam
Only a select group of Yankees have ever crushed a walk-off grand slam, let alone when New York is trailing by three runs in extra innings
thecomeback.com
MLB world adores family’s reaction to top rookie’s first homer
Wednesday marked the Major League Baseball debut of Brett Baty, one of baseball’s top prospects. The rookie third baseman didn’t waste any time endearing himself to his teammates on the New York Mets or the team’s fans. Baty’s first at-bat came in the second inning of Wednesday’s...
MLB・
Comments / 1