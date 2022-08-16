ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

thecomeback.com

MLB world rips Josh Hader after another miserable outing

Things have not gone well for Josh Hader since he was traded to the San Diego Padres. On Thursday, he was given a chance to right the ship in a big spot. It did not go well. Yu Darvish pitched brilliantly for the Padres during Thursday’s game against the Washington Nationals. But after allowing a pair of hits in the ninth inning, he was pulled in favor of Hader with the score tied 1-1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him

MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto's comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate

Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
MLB
FOX Sports

Sandoval throws 4-hitter, Angels beat Tigers 1-0 on Walsh HR

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Sandoval pitched a four-hitter for his first career shutout, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 Friday night on Jared Walsh's second-inning homer. Sandoval (4-8) threw 97 pitches, struck out nine, walked none and didn't allow a runner past first base as...
ANAHEIM, CA
theScore

Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Angels' Touki Toussaint: Shohei Ohtani Is 'One Of A Kind'

The Los Angeles Angels completed their three-game set against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. And although they were ultimately swept by their AL West opponent, there were several top tier performances throughout the series, including Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday. Ohtani went 4-for-5 in the series finale, including a home...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS New York

Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win

NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles' five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Giants claim lefty reliever to potentially address bullpen need

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have gotten some good results from left-handed reliever Alex Young, but they're still in need of help from that side of their bullpen and on Wednesday they potentially added another option. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and assigned...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Andrus could be key for Sox against Cleveland

The White Sox signed former Oakland A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus prior to the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Despite losing and splitting the four-game series, the Sox find themselves only 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians. The Southsiders' next opponent, over the weekend, is the aforementioned...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB world adores family's reaction to top rookie's first homer

Wednesday marked the Major League Baseball debut of Brett Baty, one of baseball’s top prospects. The rookie third baseman didn’t waste any time endearing himself to his teammates on the New York Mets or the team’s fans. Baty’s first at-bat came in the second inning of Wednesday’s...
MLB

