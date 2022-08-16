Read full article on original website
High bacteria count advisory issued for Cove Park, Maui
A water quality exceedance of enterococci was recorded at Cove Park, Maui, resulting in an advisory from the State Department of Health, Clean Water Branch. Levels of 364 per 100 mL have been detected during routine beach monitoring. That’s beyond the threshold limit of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.
New interactive mapping tool provides coastal flooding predictions for West Maui
A new interactive mapping tool provides predictions of coastal flooding in West Maui under various scenarios of sea-level rise and a range of wave events. It is available to community members, property owners, businesses and government officials. The “West Maui Wave-Driven Flooding With Sea Level Rise” tool was created by...
Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization seeks new executive director
The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization is now accepting applications to fill the Executive Director position. Lauren Armstrong, who has served as the MPO’s Executive Director since 2016 has accepted another job opportunity and her last day will be Aug. 26. “As the MPO Policy Board Chair, I have seen...
Maui to procure 11 new buses thanks to competitive federal grant
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced that 21 alternative energy and low-emission buses will be deployed across the state thanks to the “Buses and Bus Facilities” and “Low or No Emission” grants under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. A total of $35 million will go towards buses in three different counties.
Maui police emergency preparedness exercise at QKC, Aug. 18
Members of the Maui Police Department and the staff of Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center will participate in a one-day Joint Agency Emergency Preparedness Exercise at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Shopping Center from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Residents and visitors should expect to see an...
Deputy superintendents appointed at HIDOE
Hawai‘i State Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi has appointed two veteran leaders to help strengthen the Department’s capacity to deliver on its priorities and goals and mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic on students and schools. Tammi Oyadomari-Chun has been named deputy superintendent of strategy and...
Man charged with attempted murder for Haʻikū shooting, held on $4M bail
A Maui man was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Haʻikū that left one man with a gunshot wound to the arm. Officers responded to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room at around 4:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, where a 48-year-old Waikapū man was seeking medical attention for the gunshot wound.
