Proposed tax cut, declines in unemployment, gas prices highlight Missouri economics
(The Center Square) – Missouri’s economic landscape was shaped by two data points this week and an announcement on Monday about a tax cut. Missouri’s unemployment rate of 2.5% in July, subject to revision, is the lowest recorded rate in Missouri since the data series began in 1976, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
California taxpayers could subsidize union dues in future budget years
(The Center Square) – In future budget years, California could enact a first-in-the-nation tax credit for union dues, a move critics say would put taxpayers on the hook to foot the bill for the costs of union membership. In a line slipped into budget trailer legislation this year, the...
Project helps Nebraskans address issues affecting their health
One of the patients Dr. Denai Gordon had been seeing for a while at Nebraska Medicine’s Durham Outpatient Center was missing a lot of appointments. The woman had diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments, and the missed appointments complicated the process of getting her diabetes under control. Then...
American Rescue Plan allocates $99M for Indiana small businesses
(The Center Square) — Indiana will receive an additional $99.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to invest in new and existing small businesses over the next 10 years. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced the award Friday, which will be administered through the State Small Business Credit...
New Jersey sales tax holiday just a week away
(The Center Square) – Parents and others connected to New Jersey schools are poised for savings when the Sales Tax Holiday commences next weekend and runs through Labor Day. The 10-day window, Aug. 27-Sept. 5, is a “Sales Tax Holiday for certain retail sales of computers, school supplies, and sport or recreational equipment when sold to an individual purchaser for non-business use,” according to the state government website.
Counties with the most super commuters in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Affordable housing subsidy initiative makes November ballot
(The Center Square) – A measure that proposes dedicating tax revenue towards affordable housing programs has collected enough valid signatures to appear on November’s ballot. Backers of Initiative #108, which will appear on the ballot titled “Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs,” submitted over 230,000...
Voters to decide who oversees Missouri National Guard in state government
The Missouri National Guard would become its own entity in state government rather than being a part of the Department of Public Safety, under a proposal voters will be asked to approve Nov. 8. Supporters of the proposed amendment to the state constitution, known as Amendment 5, say the measure...
Community college students eligible for millions if experiencing unexpected financial problems
(The Center Square) — North Carolina community college students progressing toward completion of an academic program and who experience an unexpected financial emergency will be eligible for millions in grants. Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper announced today an allocation of $7.5 million to fund the Finish Line Grants program for...
Texas adds more jobs in July in recorded state history
(The Center Square) – Texas employers added more jobs in July than in any previous month in recorded state history. July job numbers marked the ninth consecutive month the state set employment records in Texas, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday when it released new jobs data. Texas added...
Hawaii's unemployment rate declines slightly
(The Center Square) - Hawaii's unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in June to 4.1% in July, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. The state also gained 7,600 more jobs in July when compared to June. The biggest increase was in the leisure and hospitality industry, which increased by 2,100 jobs. Most of those jobs were in the food services and drinking establishments sector, according to the DBEDT.
Report says only 16% of Georgia hospitals are following federal accurate pricing law
(The Center Square) — Roughly 18 months after a law requiring hospitals to post accurate prices online went into effect, roughly three-quarters of Georgia hospitals continue to hide the cost of care from consumers. That’s according to a new report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org. The organization reviewed 2,000 of the 6,000...
Yorkie stolen from Eagle couple located in North Carolina
OMAHA — A Yorkshire terrier named Gus has been located safe and sound in North Carolina after the dog was stolen from his owners in Nebraska. A 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested Aug. 5 on felony fugitive warrants out of Cass County in connection to the theft of the dog, a large amount of silver and a firearm, according to a Facebook post from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.
Plaintiffs in North Carolina felony voting case argue that law is racist
(The Center Square) — Plaintiffs in a case challenging North Carolina's felon voting law have submitted opening arguments to the state Supreme Court, alleging the law is racist because it disproportionately impacts Black people. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore wrote in an opening brief Wednesday that a...
Health insurance rate increases coming in New York
(The Center Square) – Individual health insurance plans, and those part of a small group, are expected to have increases in premiums in New York next year. Earlier this week, the state Department of Financial Services approved rate increases for numerous plans in both categories, which provide coverage for more than 1.1 million New Yorkers.
Wetter weather is coming this weekend. But it won’t be enough to end Texas’ drought.
Heavy rain storms are expected to blanket Texas this weekend, breaking a blistering heat wave. However, the wetter weather will not be enough to fully end the state’s drought, as drier conditions are expected through September. Nearly the entire state is in a prolonged drought, with an estimated 26 million Texans living in worsening conditions.
Sen. Durbin still thinks Illinois is growing, hasn’t heard back from Census
(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats still haven’t heard back from the U.S. Census about their request to revise the state’s population upwards. Republicans say it’s clear the state has lost population. Decennial U.S. Census numbers show Illinois lost people and the state's population dropped to...
Initial unemployment claims decline in Oklahoma
(The Center Square) - Initial claims for unemployment dropped from 3,378 to 2,557 in Oklahoma during the week ending Aug. 6, according to the state's Employment Security Commission. Continued claims also decreased from 11,455 to 11,261, according to the OESC. The state is focused on diversifying its economy to attract...
Swimming no longer allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday
Northwest Indiana residents and visitors heading to the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park no longer will be permitted to go swimming in Lake Michigan, beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday it doesn't have a sufficient number of lifeguards to allow state park visitors to continue swimming in the lake.
Inslee declared Washington COVID emergency 900 days ago, and never rescinded it
(The Center Square) – On Feb. 29, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus has since receded somewhat as a public health threat, as of Wednesday, Washingtonians were living under day 900 of that ongoing state of emergency. Earlier...
