Karla Gallardo of SF-Based Fashion Brand Cuyana on the Importance of Social and Environmentally Responsible Clothing Manufacturing

“Masala,” a varying blend of spices, and “curry,” a sauce that is also seasoned with a varying blend of spices, are ubiquitous terms in the Indian and Indian-American culinary cannon. Modern or traditional, restaurants interpret the myriad flavors of the region’s distinct cuisines via their own take on these Indian staples. The trick is to try them all, and then tell us which ones you liked best and why.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO