Karla Gallardo of SF-Based Fashion Brand Cuyana on the Importance of Social and Environmentally Responsible Clothing Manufacturing

By Mickey Nelson
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NBC Los Angeles

Bay Area Circus Troupe Trying to Recoup Money it Says is Owed by Tech Leader

A Bay Area circus troupe on Tuesday will hold a fundraiser to try and recoup the $20,000 it says it's owed by a Bay Area tech leader for a party he threw last summer. Dahlias Entertainment, an Asian-American led circus troupe based in the Bay Area, will stage the fundraiser virtually, and in-person in Los Angeles. The group accused prominent tech leader Japheth Dillman of failing to pay-up after he hired the group to perform at a private party at a Sonoma County winery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: The Levy Brothers and Over 100 Years of a Family Business

Many longtime locals remember one of the most successful and well-known retail businesses on the Peninsula: Levy Brothers. They were around for over 100 years. However, what you may not know is that they didn't start out on the Peninsula. Here's their story:. The family, which was wealthy, lived in...
SAN MATEO, CA
berkeleyside.org

New Caribbean restaurant from Alice Walker’s personal chef opens in Emeryville

After several months of delays, Verna McGowan’s new restaurant, Calypso Rose Kitchen, will open with regular hours on Saturday Aug. 20 inside Emeryville Public Market (5959 Shellmound St, Emeryville). The spot, which will serve a limited menu of Caribbean dishes like Guyanese oxtail pepper pot with yellow rice and plantains, has opened for a few test runs since the beginning of the month, a spokesperson for the market confirmed, but Saturday marks its official adoption of regular service. Calypso Rose will be open from 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, and they hope to expand to lunchtime hours starting on Sept. 1. — Eve Batey.
EMERYVILLE, CA
Government Technology

Tech Companies Lay Off Hundreds More in San Francisco Bay Area

(TNS) — Tech company layoffs are poised to eliminate hundreds of jobs in the Bay Area, an ominous new round of layoffs that might jolt the region’s primary economic engine. Malwarebytes, Shift Technologies, Robinhood Markets and Rivian Automotive have notified the state’s labor agency that they have embarked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Where to Get Marin’s Best Indian Food; and Across the Bay Area, Find a Masala in Every Style

“Masala,” a varying blend of spices, and “curry,” a sauce that is also seasoned with a varying blend of spices, are ubiquitous terms in the Indian and Indian-American culinary cannon. Modern or traditional, restaurants interpret the myriad flavors of the region’s distinct cuisines via their own take on these Indian staples. The trick is to try them all, and then tell us which ones you liked best and why.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

SF’s largest Filipino night market will return in October for its biggest season yet

The Kapwa Gardens event space at 967 Mission Street produced Kultivate Labs. | Photo: Courtesy of UNDSCVRD SF. Debuting back in 2017, UNDSCRVD SF — the Filipino night market that comes to SoMa come fall — will return for its sixth season on October 22nd for what organizers are calling its “biggest season yet,” complete with more artists, food pop-ups, and DJs than ever before.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

The Standard Guide to Thrifting in San Francisco

Whether your pleasure is cheap and kitschy, vintage denim, Gen Z workwear, Burner faux fur, designer deals or just a decent colander to drain your pasta, San Francisco’s thrift shops have something for everyone. With some planning and a little luck, a trip to the Haight or the Mission may help you find the Russian nesting dolls and leather pants of your dreams—or a bespoke, upcycled fashion masterpiece.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'

"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more.   • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
matadornetwork.com

This Scenic and Quiet Hippy Surf Town Is the Perfect Getaway From San Francisco

Less than an hour from San Francisco, California, lies a four-mile long sliver of coastline sandwiched between the Pacific Ocean and the coastal mountains. Stinson Beach has a lengthy, soft sand beach and a low-key town center with little more than the essentials: a post office, grocery, two restaurants, and a handful of stores. At low tide, the Bolinas Lagoon at the town’s far end welcomes hundreds of harbor seals and thousands of birds. The friendly village vibe, abundant wildlife, trail-filled foothills, and vast, dune-backed beach feel a world away — making a weekend at Stinson Beach a refreshing break from urban living.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nypressnews.com

Portland, San Francisco and Cleveland have America’s most deserted downtown areas

San Francisco, Cleveland and Portland have the most deserted downtowns in the US as soaring crime rates in the Democratic cities scare away workers and tourists. In a recent study by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California Berkeley, San Francisco’s downtown area was found to be only 31 percent active over the spring of 2022 when compared to pre-pandemic levels, with Cleveland at 36 percent and Portland at 41 percent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Can Dreamforce rescue San Francisco from a ‘uniquely awful place’?

Dreamforce, Salesforce’s sprawling annual conference, will bring 150,000 business travelers and some big-name celebrities to San Francisco next month for the first time in three years. Can that help to rescue the brand of The City, which has at times been depicted nationally as being “in a uniquely awful place”? The conference certainly creates a unique place right smack in the middle of downtown, which needs help. Longtime San Franciscans...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

