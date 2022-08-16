Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
Manchester man reported as missing person
Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD, Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by his family on December 27, 2021. His family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on that day. His family believes he could be living in Nashville.
WSMV
One person killed in Wilson County crash
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed when a dump truck left the roadway in Wilson County and struck a tree, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on Thursday. According to the THP preliminary report, Carlos Coronado, 45, of Lebanon, was driving a GMC C6500 dump truck east on Central Pike just before 9:30 a.m. when he made contact with a tree when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, then cross the center line and ran off the left side of the road, made contact with a ditch and overturned before hitting another tree.
1 person hit and killed while walking on Memorial Parkway, police say
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle on Memorial Parkway Wednesday morning.
1 killed in crash involving dump truck on Central Pike
At least one person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck in Wilson County Thursday morning.
thunder1320.com
Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening
Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
Motorcyclist killed, ejected over Center Hill Dam during crash
A 28-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from her motorcycle on the Center Hill Dam in Dekalb County on Saturday.
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
WDEF
Police Chase on I 75
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A police chase ended with a crash on I-75 around noon. It happened near the Highway 153 exit. Chattanooga Police say a Traffic Unit tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, but it fled. But the fleeing vehicle soon crashed. Three people ran from the...
WTVC
Man in custody after SWAT situation in Chattanooga Monday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man is in custody after an apartment standoff Monday night in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. A release says shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road. A...
WATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
thunder1320.com
Manchester library to close Aug. 26 for renovations
The Coffee County Manchester Library will soon close for about two months while it undergoes interior renovations. The last day for the library to be open will be Friday, Aug. 26. Plans are to re-open on Oct. 24 and celebrate with a grand re-opening fall festival from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29th.
Worker safe after tractor overturns during a mowing job in Lebanon
A City of Lebanon employee sustained only minor injuries Tuesday despite being in the cab of a John Deere tractor overturning while he mowed a hill.
Man Wanted for Questioning after Attempting to Enter Pelham Home
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help identifying a person wanted for questioning. Sunday morning 3:41am a male subject attempted to enter an occupied home in the Payne’s Cove community. If you have any information, contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 931-692-3466 x5 or on messenger.
Franklin man arrested after peering over bathroom stalls
The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off the gold-colored van he was driving.
Car thefts force woman to quit new job days after moving to TN
Janeice Young had only been living in Murfreesboro for three weeks when her car was stolen by a group of underage burglars who are still on the run.
Williamson County school bus involved in crash
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane.
WSMV
Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
Tennessee couple reunites with ‘hero’ who pulled them from burning car
The Murfreesboro couple counted their blessings after surviving a hit-and-run crash on I-24. Sophie Newsome and Austin Markos believe it was all part of God’s plan, now calling that Good Samaritan, Olandress “Quez” Hampton, family.
WSMV
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
