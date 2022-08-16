ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

thunder1320.com

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD, Derrick Burgess Odear was last seen by his family on December 27, 2021. His family reports that he walked away from Be the Bush Ministries Treatment Facility on that day. His family believes he could be living in Nashville.
MANCHESTER, TN
WSMV

One person killed in Wilson County crash

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed when a dump truck left the roadway in Wilson County and struck a tree, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on Thursday. According to the THP preliminary report, Carlos Coronado, 45, of Lebanon, was driving a GMC C6500 dump truck east on Central Pike just before 9:30 a.m. when he made contact with a tree when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, then cross the center line and ran off the left side of the road, made contact with a ditch and overturned before hitting another tree.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening

Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Police Chase on I 75

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A police chase ended with a crash on I-75 around noon. It happened near the Highway 153 exit. Chattanooga Police say a Traffic Unit tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding, but it fled. But the fleeing vehicle soon crashed. Three people ran from the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Man in custody after SWAT situation in Chattanooga Monday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 58-year-old man is in custody after an apartment standoff Monday night in Chattanooga, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. A release says shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road. A...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
COOKEVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester library to close Aug. 26 for renovations

The Coffee County Manchester Library will soon close for about two months while it undergoes interior renovations. The last day for the library to be open will be Friday, Aug. 26. Plans are to re-open on Oct. 24 and celebrate with a grand re-opening fall festival from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29th.
MANCHESTER, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
MURFREESBORO, TN

