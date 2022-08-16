Just like that, the Under-20 World Cup is already over for the USYNT. Facing a must-win final game in Group D, the U.S. U-20s fell 3-1 to Japan, consigning a talent-laden squad to an early exit from a tournament they felt they could win. Japan and the Netherlands, who stunned the USYNT 3-0 on Sunday, are through to the quarterfinals instead. It’s the second straight group stage elimination for the U.S. U-20 team, after a 2018 squad loaded with players who currently start in NWSL finished behind the eventual champions Japan and a very strong Spain side. The U.S. entered the match knowing...

