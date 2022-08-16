Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area
Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
WJLA
Carla Hall ready for Family Reunion at Salamander Resort
7NewsDC — We may have a bright yellow couch and a sunny set, but no one lights up our morning like the one and only Carla Hall. The Emmy winning chef and host is about to head to Middleburg for the annual Family Reunion at the Salamander Resort, but first she joined us back on the big yellow couch. Learn more about the Family Reunion at salamanderhotels.com/familyreunion.
WUSA
DJ QuickSilva added to Ben's Chili Bowl Wall of Fame
WASHINGTON — One of the District's biggest DJs has a new home at a D.C. institution. Roberto "DJ Quicksilva" Silva has had a lot of success in his business. He's been named the No. 1 DJ in D.C. and ranked as the No. 12 DJ in the United States by The Source magazine.
alxnow.com
Gadsby’s Tavern hosting Hamilton-themed tour next month
It’s a few years behind the cultural zeitgeist, but for anyone still running Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton on repeat: Gadsby’s Tavern Museum’s (138 N Royal Street) Hamilton-themed tour is making a return next month. The tour centers mostly around Hamilton’s supporting cast like George Washington and Thomas...
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
NewsTimes
‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Launches ‘In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection: A Self-Guided Walking Tour of Jan. 6’ (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” is partnering with VoiceMap to launch an interactive self-guided walking tour aiming to take guests on a journey through the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C., Comedy Central announced on Wednesday. “In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection” will allow listeners...
bethesdamagazine.com
With family help, Hardy’s BBQ owner presses on after death of her husband
Even before Hardy’s BBQ founders Roxie and Corries Hardy met as adults, it seems that Corries was present in Roxie’s life while she was growing up in North Carolina. “My husband used to come to visit my hometown when I was little and I didn’t even know it,” said Roxie Hardy, who met Corries, a Florida native, when she was visiting a cousin in Atlanta. “He would always come to the church my grandparents came to. We weren’t aware that he always was in my life — I just didn’t know it.”
popville.com
Le Fantome Food Hall Opens Monday in Prince George’s County
Photo by Scott Suchman courtesy Le Fantome Food Hall. “Le Fantome, an all-day, international food hall in Prince George’s County will open on Monday, August 22. Located in The Station at Riverdale Park, the 8,500 square foot project is a collaboration between Cafritz Enterprises and leading hospitality consulting group Hospitality HQ (HHQ). Le Fantome will open with a full-service bar, seasonal patio, and a diverse array of offerings from three dine-in stalls. The food hall’s seven locally-owned and operated ghost kitchen concepts will open separately on Monday, August 29th for dine-in ordering via QR code, delivery via select third party apps, and pre-ordered pick up.
Washingtonian.com
The Atlantic Festival Has Found a New Home at the Wharf
The Atlantic Festival, which runs from September 21 through September 23, has found a new home at the Wharf. The move was sparked by the media company’s plans to relocate its headquarters to the Southwest development later this year.”It was about really setting down some roots and allowing us to build a new campus with this built-in experience in this bustling Wharf neighborhood,” says Candace Montgomery, senior vice president and general manager of AtlanticLive.
nomadlawyer.org
Washington DC: 15 Best Places To Visit in Washington DC
Washington, D.C. has been known for its high-profile politicians and marbled monuments. Outsiders often view Washington as inefficient and slow. US capital has transformed into a vibrant, more exciting East Coast destination. While the government remains the center of the city, it also hosts a number of renowned museums and...
howafrica.com
Washington, DC. Now The Best City To Operate In If You Are A Black-Owned Business In U.S.
If you are a Black entrepreneur, the best city to do business and maximize profit is Washington, DC. Closely followed cities that will ensure the success of Black-owned businesses are St Louis, Indianapolis, Rochester, and Cleveland among others. The worst cities, however, that Black-owned businesses must look out for when...
alextimes.com
Out of the Attic: Samuel Tucker’s 1939 library sit-in
On Aug. 21, 1939, five young men walked in separately to the new Kate Waller Barrett Branch Library on Queen Street and asked for a library card. Their names were Otto Tucker, William “Buddy” Evans, Edward Gaddis, Morris Murray and Clarence “Buck” Strange. Fourteen-year-old Bobby Strange kept a lookout for the leader of the group, the lawyer Samuel W. Tucker.
WJLA
ICE! returns to Gaylord National Resort after 2-year hiatus with 'A Christmas Story' theme
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — In what is definitely the "coolest" news you'll read all day, ICE! is returning to the Gaylord National Resort this holiday season following a two-year hiatus due to COVID. Using more than 2 million pounds – or 1,000 tons – of ice, the amusing holiday...
rockvillenights.com
Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville
Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
Washingtonian.com
We’re Pretty Sure All of These DC Conspiracy Theories Are True
The Bunny Man. The Goatman. The Beast of Barcroft. Washington’s best legends all have some arguable basis in reality. And while conspiracy theories that involve the DC area have gotten a lot less funny in recent years, a recent thread on the Washington, DC, Subreddit that asked for “weird/funny” local lore rekindled our desire to delight in outlandish stories about This Town. Below, a few that we believe—fine, that we’d like to believe—are more than 50 percent correct.
alxnow.com
The Torpedo Factory Art Center needs volunteers, and so do a lot of organizations in Alexandria
There are still a number of ways to volunteer in Alexandria this summer. Art and music lovers can get their fix by volunteering as gallery guides at the Torpedo Factory Art Center or as ushers with the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra. As the upcoming school year gets in gear, there are...
Washingtonian.com
Eat Great Cheap: Our 10 Favorite New Restaurants
Rasika restaurateur Ashok Bajaj and chef Vikram Sunderam debuted their most casual Indian venture yet: a counter-order version of the street-food concept Bindaas. There are tasty, quick-grab kati rolls stuffed with paneer; bottled spiced cocktails; and tamarind soda. Your best bets are the bowls. Our favorite: chili salmon atop lemony rice noodles in a creamy coconut moilee sauce.
Recap: HBCU Presidents Dinner In D.C. Highlighted PBIs, Budget Concerns, Bomb Threats And More
We had both the honor & pleasure to be a special guest at the 2022 HBCU Presidents Dinner in Washington, D.C. Here's what went down.
popville.com
Update: Punjabi by Nature construction. “what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights?”
Do you know what’s going on outside of the Geico on 14th and Kenyon in Columbia Heights? The outside patio area has been under construction for months and it seems like they’ve completely torn it up. I don’t know if the Geico owns that space or if it’s something else but I’m just curious if it’s anything interesting!”
WJLA
Arlington couple travels across country to capture stunning photos of life during pandemic
WASHINGTON (7News) — More than one year ago, 7News introduced you to an Arlington couple who set out to travel and document all 50 states through photography and art. That was until the pandemic put a stop to their plans. Now, they've finally completed the project and have opened...
