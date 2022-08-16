Read full article on original website
David L. Campbell
David L. Campbell, 79, of Batavia passed away on July 28, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. He was born on May 23, 1943 in Greenwood, NY to the late Gilbert and Athelma (Rice) Campbell. David was a long time dairy farmer in Byron. He is survived by his wife; Anna...
Judith A. (Konieczny) Caruso
Judith A. (Konieczny) of Batavia passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Batavia on May 22, 1953, to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Adams) Konieczny. Judy was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt. She loved animals and donated to several organizations, including the SPCA.
Anna L. Weber
- Anna L. Weber, 93 of LeRoy and formerly of Basom, passed away on Monday, (August 15, 2022) at St. Ann's Nursing Home in Rochester, New York. Mrs. Weber was born October 24, 1928 in San Mateo, California, a daughter of the late Emil and Grace (Myers) Pahlka. Anna was...
Thomas M. Brown
- Thomas M. Brown, 74, of Batavia passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 30, 1947 in Batavia, the only child of the late Charles Brown and Regina Ryan Brown. Tom made friends everywhere he went. He worked at Attica Lanes,...
Dog hit on West Main St., Batavia
A black dog, possibly a pit bull mix, with a patch of white on its chest, was found dead in the street after it was apparently hit by a motor vehicle Friday night. State police was at the scene and said the dog was going to be taken care of and removed from the scene.
Patsville, Gotthegreenlight win NYSS at Batavia
Two $57,000 divisions of the New York Sire Stakes for 3-year-old pacing fillies were on tap on Wednesday (Aug. 17) at Batavia Downs and 10 of the state's best bred female side-wheelers were on hand to compete for their share of it. In the first division, Patsville (Hunstville-Major Master Piece) had her own way going gate to wire in handy fashion.
Arrest made in Elm Street shooting
Jeremy Ives Two attempted assault 1st charge has been lodged against a man accused of firing a shotgun and wounding two people on Aug. 12 at 2 Elm St., Batavia.
The no-win of journalism: a necessary element
The Batavian staff discussed coverage for the Reawaken tour before it arrived in Batavia a week ago, and options included not covering it, writing a brief piece and moving on, or covering it in its entire two-day glory. We opted for the latter because, with all of the hullabaloo, accusations, claims, prior news coverage, and expressed fears, it seemed like the right journalistic thing to do. We couldn’t very well fully understand this event and the extensive controversy attached to it without experiencing it for ourselves.
Rabies treatment may be necessary for person bit by dog that can't be located
A request from the Health Department for information on a dog that bit a person on Aug. 2 failed to yield any tips so the health department has offered the victim "post-exposure rabies treatment," according to Kaitlin Pettine, public information officer for the department. According to the initial news release,...
Florida-based gang believed operating in area, stealing purses from cars
The Sheriff's Office is asking people not to leave purses and other valuable items in vehicles because they become targets of a criminal gang that is roaming the region. The Felony Lane Gang is believed to be behind a rash of smash-and-grab purse thefts from vehicles at hiking areas, bike trails, county parks, local parks and other parking lots.
Muckdogs ace named pitcher of the year for PGCBL
Nolan Sparks 0.22 regular season ERA, along with a 5-1 record, placed him at the top of the class in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. The Muckdogs' ace was named Pitcher of the Year for the 2022 season after helping Batavia win the Western Division crown. Sparks led the league in ERA and was second in wins.
PUBLIC NOTICE: Town of Alexander budget workshop set for Aug. 29
There will be a budget workshop on August 29, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Publisher's Note: Legal Notices/Public Notices are published by The Batavian for free as a public service pending revision of state law that will allow digital news publications to publish legal notices that meet the legal requirements of such notices. Clerks: Email your notices to [email protected]
Abandoned house fire reported in Pavilion
A structure fire is reported at 10805 South Street Road, Pavilion. The structure is an abandoned house. The initial call, from a passerby, was for a rubbish fire in the roadway at that location and that trees were on fire. Pavilion Fire dispatched with mutual aid from Bethany, Stafford, and...
Batavia woman sent to federal prison, ordered to repay $18K stolen of stolen COVID relief funds
Danielle Tooley A Batavia woman who applied for and received unemployment benefits connected to COVID-19 relief programs that she was not entitled to receive has been sentenced to six months in federal prison. Danielle Tooley, 37, must also pay $18,000 in restitution to the federal government.
No arrests yet, no new information available on Sunday's shooting on Elm Street
There is no new information to share in the ongoing investigation of a shooting reported on Elm Street on Aug. 12, said Batavia PD Chief Shawn Heubusch. Heubusch said detectives are working on active leads and that there is no further info to release to the public at this time. According to the initial report from police, two people were shot at 4:14 p.m., Sunday, in the area of Elm Street and East Main Street.
Two men indicted on murder counts in deaths of two men at Alexander dairy farm
Prince Wilson Raul Cruz
GLOW workforce development program involves 2K hands
There are kids in every high school who, when it comes time to make that serious decision after graduation, just don’t know what they want to do, Molly Haungs says. And the GLOW With Your Hands program is a way to introduce kids early on to many career options that don't necessarily require a costly college degree.
Eden's plant-based cuisine is 'here to stay' for growing customer base
Finally, after making a move over to Ellicott Street, having a “soft” opening and trial period, Judy Hysek was ready for an official reopening celebration this week.
